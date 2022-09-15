How to Calculate Life Path Number in Numerology: Chirag Daruwalla

Many secrets can be easily known through numerology. The easiest way to know the future with numerology is by analyzing your date of birth. This single number is your personal life path number. Life path number is similar to your sun sign in astrology. It reveals the identity of the individual, which includes courage, weaknesses, talents, and ambitions. Your life path number also highlights your experiences. It creates an organized, fair system that publishes your experiences. Let’s say your birthday is 15th September 1989. To calculate your Life Path Number, you can find it by summing each digit of this date. To know more about numerology you can visit bejandaruwalla.com and take the help of astrologer Chirag Daruwalla.

For an example of life path number, month 9 remains, date, 15, has been reduced to 1 + 5 = 6. The year 1989 is changed to 1 + 9 + 8 + 9 and it is equal to 27 and then, 27 is added to 2 + 7 = 9. Then, add the month, date, and year numbers (9 + 6 + 9) and arrive at 24. Finally, we add 2 + 4 and get to 6, so your life path number is 6.

What are the Master Numbers in Numerology?

As mentioned, if you get 11 or 22, you won’t just reduce the last number. These are considered master numbers. Master numbers are powerful energy associated with learning, achievement, and success.

Numbers and Their Importance in Numerology

Each number has a special significance in numerology. These numbers tell about the nature and personality of the person. In numerology, the radix numbers range from 1 to 9. Here the nature of each radix is ​​different from the other radix. Each radix is ​​ruled by a planet. Therefore, there is a difference in their nature and it also affects the personality, nature, and thoughts of the people.

Number 1

Number 1 is the leader of all the numbers in numerology. Number one indicates the ability to stand alone, and demonstrates a strong erect form. Number 1 is ruled by the Sun. These people are naturally endowed with the quality of leadership and are also very capable of creating opportunities for themselves. The basic purpose of their life is to really practice believing in their abilities and trusting others. As a lover, the number one people move forward in love, in the right way you can say that they are ahead in taking the initiative in love. For number 1 people, love is very important in life.

Number 2

Number 2 people are peace lovers. These people go a long way in getting mediation done. Number 2 indicates goodwill. They are gentle, considerate, and very sensitive nature. In order to advance their relationship in the field of love, they are also ready to bow down in their relationship. They provide emotional security to their lovers. The ruling planet of the number two people is the Moon, which is why they are very sensitive in nature.

Number 3

Number 3 people have a friendly nature. These people are kind, positive, and optimistic. They enjoy life, are ruled by Jupiter and have a good understanding. Number 3 people are energetic as lovers. They need contact with others to make their lover feel comfortable. If they feel limited, they become unhappy and restless. These people know how to use their energy in their show of love.

Number 4

They are a social worker. These people are very practical, and with time in love, they become dependable. In life, they believe in hard work as well as being helpful to others. Those with the number 4 as a lover, however, are generally stable. These people can become very emotional and frustrated if they do not get support from their partners. They are always looking for a stable relationship. This is ruled by Rahu.

Number 5

Number 5 people are freedom lovers. They are open-minded as well as eager to make social changes. The art of adapting to any environment is full of them. Number 9 people are ruled by the planet Mercury. As lovers, they usually prove attractive to others, as they are adaptable, inquisitive, and sociable. They need some level of variation to be happy in love.

Number 6

Number 6 people want to lead a loving, stable, and harmonious life. It is ruled by the planet Venus. Number 6 dislikes squabbles, and generally works hard to maintain peace. They are very much attached to their homes and their family. At their best, they are devoted and stable companions.

Number 7

Number 7 people are deep thinkers. Number seven represents a spiritual form, and is a deep thinker. These people are not too attached to material things. Believes in introspection and is generally calm. A bit introverted as a lover. Sometimes it becomes difficult to understand the behavior of these people. Many times these people get very excited about love and their partner. They are not very much associated with material things ruled by the planet Ketu.

Number 8

Number 8 can be called the manager number of all the numbers ruled by the planet Saturn. Number 8 can be said to be a strong, successful, and materially endowed number. Responsible lovers as lovers take a very brave decision in love and take a pledge of commitment to their partner. They can also easily separate the partners in case of any rift or deception in the business. 8 number people are generally practical and secure, and provide stability and security to their partners.

Number 9

Number 9 people are ruled by the planet Mars. Tolerance, practicality, and devotion to duty are innate in the behavior of the number 9 person. As lovers, they are loyal to their partners. They are sympathetic to their partner’s feelings. They are always ready to help their business partner. If they are teased, their feelings can become very agitated.

Conclusion

The future of a person can be predicted on the basis of the date of birth.

