How to Choose the Right Sum Insured for Your Health Insurance Plan

Picking a health insurance plan is only half the job — most people make the mistake of not choosing the right amount of coverage. Too little, and you end up paying for treatment yourself; too much, and your premiums become unnecessarily expensive for protection you may never fully use. Several factors should guide the decision, and weighing them together rather than picking a number arbitrarily makes the difference between a policy that holds up during an emergency and one that leaves a family scrambling for funds.

Medical inflation is the first and most important consideration. Healthcare costs in India are rising by roughly 14% a year, so a sum insured that looks adequate today may fall well short in five or ten years’ time — a policy that costs ₹3 lakh worth of treatment today could effectively double in cost over a decade, which means the coverage amount chosen now needs to be sized for where costs are headed, not just where they stand currently. The age and size of your family matters too: for a family floater plan, the sum insured needs to cover everyone under one shared amount, especially older parents who tend to need more frequent and more expensive medical care than younger members, so families with older members on the same policy generally need a meaningfully higher sum insured than a household of only young adults. Where you live also plays a big role, since medical costs vary significantly by city — hospital stays, surgeries, and diagnostic tests cost much more in metros like Mumbai and Delhi than in Tier-2 or Tier-3 cities. As a general rule, those in metro cities should consider at least ₹10–15 lakh in cover, while those in smaller cities might manage with ₹5–10 lakh, though this is a starting benchmark rather than a hard ceiling. If a high sum insured feels too expensive to carry as a single standalone policy, combining a smaller base plan with a top-up or super top-up plan can deliver materially better coverage for considerably less money than buying one large policy outright. Finally, pre-existing conditions matter a great deal: if a family member has a long-term illness like diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease, a higher sum insured is advisable given the greater likelihood of hospital visits and the associated costs that come with managing a chronic condition over many years. For most Indian families, a sum insured of ₹10 to 25 lakh is a reasonable starting point, though the right number ultimately depends on city, age, health history, and long-term affordability rather than any single one-size-fits-all figure.

Body mass index is one of the factors insurers may weigh when assessing your risk, so checking it on a BMI Calculator before you apply can be a useful first step alongside estimating your coverage needs.

Is ₹25 Lakh Coverage Enough?

A ₹25 lakh sum insured is generally a good amount of health insurance since medical treatments are expensive these days, especially in larger cities — but adequacy still depends on several individual circumstances rather than the figure alone. In many cases, yes, ₹25 lakh is enough for a family of four, comfortably providing substantial protection for two adults and two children, though if one or more family members have existing health conditions or the family lives in a city with high healthcare costs, additional coverage is worth adding on top. Medical inflation is a real threat to this adequacy over time: healthcare costs in India have been rising steadily over the years, and treatments, surgeries, hospital room charges, and diagnostic tests are all considerably more expensive today than they were a decade ago, so while ₹25 lakh is a strong coverage amount right now, it will not provide the same level of protection many years from now.

Coverage can be increased later if needed — most companies allow policyholders to increase their sum insured at the time of policy renewal, and purchasing a top-up or super top-up plan is another option if additional coverage is needed in between renewal cycles; planning health insurance ahead of time as the family grows or healthcare costs increase helps avoid any additional loading being applied later. A frequently debated choice is between a standalone ₹25 lakh policy and a ₹10 lakh base policy combined with a super top-up: both options can provide a similar type of effective coverage, but the clever decision is often the combination approach, since the base policy covers regular hospitalisation expenses while the super top-up enhances the financial cushion for larger claims — many buyers opt for this combination specifically to benefit from higher overall coverage while avoiding the premium hassle of a large standalone policy.

To calculate the right coverage for a family, it helps to start by considering the number of family members covered, the age of each member, existing medical conditions, the city where the family lives, the network hospitals available under the policy, current healthcare costs, and future medical inflation — a family with young children may have very different needs than one that includes senior citizens, and the goal throughout is choosing an amount that can comfortably handle a major medical emergency without creating financial stress for the household. In metro cities like Mumbai or Delhi specifically, ₹25 lakh remains a generally safe coverage amount in the majority of cases, though healthcare costs at high-end private hospitals in these cities can sometimes be hard to fully absorb even within that limit, in which case a super top-up plan or a second policy can provide useful additional financial support exactly where it’s needed most.

Is ₹5 Lakh Coverage Enough? A Tier-2/3 City Perspective

For smaller cities such as Sonipat, a ₹5 lakh sum insured can indeed be adequate for many people, though whether it is genuinely sufficient still depends on several factors, including age, the number of dependents in the family, health condition, and local treatment costs. Healthcare costs in India have been rising steadily in almost every city, faster than overall inflation, and this effect is apparent in smaller centres like Sonipat just as much as in the metros — this medical inflation touches everything from routine doctor visits and diagnostic tests to hospitalisation expenses and health insurance premiums themselves, putting steady pressure on household budgets regardless of city size.

A 5 lakh health insurance policy of this size tends to suit exactly this kind of tier-2 or tier-3 city situation described above.

A ₹5 lakh cover tends to work well in several specific situations: for young professionals or first-time insurance buyers who want balanced protection at a price they can afford; for small families that need basic hospitalisation cover while they consider upgrading their plan in the future; for budget-conscious buyers who want to keep premiums low for now, while retaining the option to increase cover later through top-ups or a higher sum insured; and for NRIs who visit India only occasionally and need basic coverage during their trips, without paying for a high sum insured all year round when they are not even in the country. For most healthy people, ₹5 lakh could suffice for any unforeseen medical emergency that arises.

However, even though ₹5 lakh seems like a considerable amount, several medical situations could entail higher costs, and ₹5 lakh may fall short if any of the following apply: you are older than 45 years, you suffer from pre-existing ailments, you need to insure more than one member of your family under the same policy, there is a genetic history of illness in your family, you wish to seek treatment at top-notch private hospitals, or you would like added coverage for critical illnesses specifically. Family floater plans built on a ₹5 lakh sum insured need particularly careful evaluation, since the full amount of insurance is shared and can be used by all insured members under the plan — in practice, one hospitalisation claim will consume a large part of the coverage on its own, and multiple claims made within the same policy year can lead to a further decrease in the cover that remains available for the rest of the family. Before settling on a ₹5 lakh policy, it’s worth reviewing age and general health condition, the number of persons in the family who will be insured, any pre-existing medical conditions, the type of hospitals and clinics preferred for treatment, anticipated future medical needs, and the financial capacity to comfortably afford the premium payments over the long run rather than just in the first year. Ultimately, selecting the appropriate coverage amount — whether ₹5 lakh, ₹25 lakh, or somewhere in between — usually comes down to finding a workable balance between affordability and adequate protection, and that balance looks different for every family depending on age, health history, dependents, and where they live.

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