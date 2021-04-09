How to Get More Followers on Instagram

Instagram has 1 billion monthly active users making it one of the most popular social media platforms available. Everyone from businesses, influencers and even your average person uses Instagram and everyone is looking to grow their following online. If you want to grow your follower count and have an appealing social media account then you need to understand the mechanisms that can help you.

Social media has become a very important part of our lives because it helps us connect with people and establish relationships. It also gives businesses and brands input into their target audience and provides a great opportunity to ask their customers questions and get feedback.

You need to be able to generate new followers on Instagram and if you are unsure how to do that, here are a few tips:

Take advantage of influencers

Influencers are people who have a certain niche and a large amount of followers who look to them for tips and opinions about certain things within that niche. For example, beauty influencers give their followers reviews about certain beauty products that they recommend people use. Influencers are partner with brands and businesses to promote products. Instagram has really revolutionized the role of the influencer and made them very popular. There are 500 000 influencers on Instagram and good tip is to find popular Instagram influencers in your chosen niche and follow them and engage with their followers in their comments section etc. If influencers aren’t working out for you, you could always try a growth service like Growthoid to get Instagram followers. Most growth services will essentially take over your account and engage with people on your behalf, which might result in people following you, which is the ultimate goal.

Use hashtags

A very important part of the social media experience is the use of hashtags. You should aim to always use hashtags when you post on Instagram because it increases the chances of your post being seen by a larger amount of people which in turn will result in more people following you. Before using a hashtag make sure that there aren’t too many posts under that specific hashtag already because if you choose a hashtag with millions of posts for example, your post is likely to get lost and the use of hashtags won’t benefit you in this instance. Branded hashtags are also a good idea for your marketing campaigns as they attract new followers and help build a community. It is also beneficial to use industry specific hashtags meaning you should always use hashtags that your target audience would most likely be browsing. Lastly, use event- related hashtags so if you are at a wedding for example, add #wedding to your post. This might help you gain more followers.

Make sure that you don’t use too many hashtags and don’t use hashtags that are too long, this is never successful. The aim is to expose your posts to more people and using simple and branded hashtags are the way to go.

Engage

Engagement is very important on Instagram. The more you post and engage with your followers, the more chances of the algorithm favouring your posts and making them visible, and it is the best way to get new followers on Instagram. Engaging with your followers helps build a relationship with them which in turn grows your community on Instagram so you should always like, comment, save, send photos as well as message users and sometimes follow people.

Good ways to engage include:

Using your Instagram stories to do polls and ask questions.

Include questions in your posts.

Answer questions in your comments.

‘like’ comments.

Have a theme

Instagram is a visual space where people appreciate looking at appealing and good quality images and videos. It is important for your posts to have a theme and certain aesthetic to maximize appeal. Being authentic with your content is the best way to reach more followers. Aim to create content that builds a relationship with your followers and lets them into your world and allows them to get to know you better. Good examples of this are:

Talking about personal struggles

A step-by-step skin care routine

Aim to be open with your followers, this will build a connection and establish a community.

Find your niche

Instagram has many niches, including fashion, beauty, fitness, food and photography. It is important to choose a niche because it helps you quickly build an audience. A niche appeals to a specific audience based on their interests and needs and they hold great opportunities for success.

