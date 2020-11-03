How to Get Yourself Ready for a Dubai Trip with Family?

Dubai is the land of rich and profound traditions, a dreamer’s paradise that fascinates everyone with its culture, optimism, and openness towards people worldwide. A trip to the city, which is home to the world’s tallest skyscraper, the world’s fastest roller coaster, an island in the shape of palm trees, is always a trip to the future. Situated in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai is the diamond city that gives a picturesque combination of nature and technology.

Before you start with your journey to Dubai, it is advisable to have travel insurance for Dubai from India so that your trip will be completely secured and safe. For hassle-free international travel insurance, you can simply purchase travel insurance online. Purchasing travel insurance is compulsory as it acts as a protective shield when things go haywire in an unknown foreign land.

To make your Dubai trip with the family a memorable one, we have curated a list of parameters that will help you get ready for the trip-

Buy Gulf Travel Insurance with Health Coverage

If you already own health insurance in India, you may feel that Dubai’s travel insurance with health insurance coverage is not essential. However, if you carefully analyze your policy, you will realize that your policy will cover health expenses only in India. To protect yourself against a medical emergency during your trip to Dubai, you would require separate insurance.

Your Visa Status

Citizens from some countries are allowed to enter the UAE by buying a tourist visa on arrival. However, some tourists might need a visa before they start with their journey. If you plan to visit Dubai, it is advisable to check with your country’s embassy and get the right visa in hand.

Drive Safe on the Roads of Dubai

Dubai has a developed network of the public transportation system; therefore, you might not feel the need to drive. However, if you still want to drive, ensure that you have an international driver’s license. In case you meet with an accident, your travel insurance for Dubai from India will take care of the accidental injuries’ and medical care expenses as per its terms and conditions.

More About Travel Insurance for Dubai from India

Dubai experiences one of the most massive influx of tourists annually. If you get sick or meet with an unexpected accident, your entire trip can get affected. Getting medical aid in Dubai hospitals can be extremely expensive and might use your entire trip budget. The best way to keep yourself prepared for any unforeseen emergencies is by purchasing travel insurance for Dubai from India. Travel insurance will safeguard you from any unpredictable misfortune you may face during the trip. Travel insurance for Dubai from India will provide you with the required medical and financial assistance in Dubai’s unknown surroundings. In case of a loss, your travel insurance will reimburse that amount to you. Once you purchase travel insurance for Dubai from India, it will cover all the possible threats you may encounter. Some of the most common covers include medical cover, medical evaluation, daily hospital cash, personal liability, personal accident, loss of passport, and emergency financial assistance. Your travel insurance for Dubai will also cover for any travel-related emergencies such as delay or loss of check-in baggage, missed connecting flight, trip delay, flight delay, trip cancellation, and curtailment and flight hijack.

Purchasing international travel insurance for Dubai is compulsory for all the foreigners who wish to travel to Dubai. If you don’t own a valid travel insurance plan, the Government of Dubai may not grant a valid visa for your trip. Therefore, make sure to purchase a travel insurance plan to Dubai before the day of your departure from India.

A plethora of travel insurance plans for Dubai is available to suit the needs of different travelers. Following are some of the variants of travel insurance being offered for Dubai from India-

International Travel Insurance

Family Travel Insurance

Group Travel Insurance

Corporate Travel Insurance

Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Student Travel Insurance

Travel Insurance for Dubai from India can be bought both online and offline. For hassle-free international travel insurance, it is convenient to purchase it online. You can visit the insurance company’s official website and can also compare travel insurance for Dubai by different insurance providers online to make the right choice. In case you are planning to buy a Dubai travel insurance plan offline, you will have to visit the branch of the insurance provider.

Secure Your International Travel

With the evolution of technology, purchasing insurance has become easy and simple. For hassle-free travel insurance, buy it from a reliable company like Tata AIG that offers many benefits like coverage for loss of passport, trip cancellation, and much more. Another advantage is that they provide separate international travel insurance for senior citizens.

Plan for a mind-relaxing holiday and pack your bags!

Comments