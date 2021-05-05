How to Hit Sixes? Kevin Pietersen and Other Cricketers Reveal the Secret

Indian premier league, better known as IPL, is the centre of focus for cricket lovers. Cricket lovers worldwide eagerly await the tournament’s starting so they can see their favourite players and teams perform.

But this year’s different; with the surge in Covid-19 cases and the widespread of the mutated virus, the authorities have decided to carry out the matches with no audience and no more matches at the home stadiums to prevent the virus from spreading.

But there’s more to the reason for hitting the ball than it seems. This year’s IPL teams have been provided with strict instructions in order to finish the match in 90 minutes. Utmost, five minutes for strategic time-out has been allocated. As a result, it now takes 85 minutes for the match to end. Alternatively, the match must be completed within this period, or the result would be according to the overs bowled within the 85 mins period.

Due to the restriction of time and higher pressure from the opponent team, players are bolder than ever. Despite the differences, the batsman leaves no chance to give the ball a good stroke that usually ends beyond the boundary. In one of his latest interviews, Kevin Peterson did agree that batsmen are playing more fearlessly than ever and are having a good hand at taking the shot. One more significant fact about more sixes being predicted in the 14th season of the IPL is due to the presence of all top eight six-hitters in the series. Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, David Warner, and Suresh Raina.

The secret of hitting sixes

Kevin Pietersen, one of many greatest six hitters in the cricket industry, has revealed the secrets and techniques in this video chat with Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Darren Lehmann, and David Miller where they shared the modern-day strategies to clear the rope consistently. Kevin shared his views about hitting sixes and he stated that hitting sixes is about confidence and one’s understanding of their tools.

Kevin Pietersen told the viewers that hitting sixes is not completely about how big muscles you have and is more of a timing-based thing. He used the example of Hardik Pandya and how he hits sixes as good as Chris Gayle or Kieron Pollard. He also shared the importance of range hitting and how it had helped the English team secure wins.

In the Betway interview, Dwaine reveals the trick that it is up to the player to decide the length of the ball and which ball has the potential to turn into a sixer and which ball hasn’t.

Reeza Hendricks rightly said,” The basics of the game still remain, but everything else around it within the game is evolving.

Five takeaways from KP’s talk with other cricket stars

Confidence and consistent practice allow players to hit a maximum. Big and muscular players like Gayle and Pollard hit sixes effortlessly, rather fairly muscular Hardik and ABD prove that talent beats power. The bat’s structure and weight are important. The distinction is due to a difference in mental approach. Above all, it is important to judge the line and length of the ball and know your slot.

