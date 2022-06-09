How to Place a Bet 1xBet – Step by Step Instructions

In terms of coverage of sports competitions, the bookmaker offers players one of the widest betting lines, in which you can find not only top championships but also junior and regional leagues. The 1xBet line is able to satisfy both professional bettors and beginners.

At the top of the main page of the 1xBet com uz, you can see the most popular sports. Near each it is indicated how many betting events are available at the moment. For example, more than 1,660 matches are available for betting on football, 411 on hockey, and 201 on tennis (the number of matches, of course, will change).

After the full procedure of registration and authorization on the site, you will be able to place bets on 1xBet. The game is not available in demo mode at this bookmaker. The algorithm for adding a bet is as follows:

Select the championship you are interested in in the line located on the right side.

Use special filters to find the match you are interested in, expand its description and click on the quote.

The choice will appear in the coupon, where you need to enter the amount of the bet and the promo code (if it is not there, you can leave the field empty).

If you play in Live 1xBet, you will also need to agree to the change in the odds.

You can track the bet in the history of bets made in your personal 1xBet account.

One click bet

An interesting option is available on the 1xBet website – a one-click bet, which allows you to bet in the fastest way. The player can connect the option in his personal account.

When activating the service, placing a bet in 1xBet can be done in just one click on the coefficient – the bet will be made according to the amount pre-set by the players. To activate the One-Click Bet, you need to:

enter your personal account 1xBet;

check the box next to the corresponding option;

enter the amount for future bets;

click on the “Confirm” button.

Note! If you activate the “One click bet” option, any click on the odds will be processed as a bet. To deactivate the service, uncheck the box next to the option.

