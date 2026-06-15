How to read price action and spot what the market is about to do next?

Most market participants try to anticipate the market’s next move. To employ strategies early on to capitalise on the market movements. Price action is one of the most widely used forms of market analysis among professional traders, where traders understand the dynamics of the market by analysing the price action itself. Although it cannot predict future price movements, it offers traders a better understanding of the relationship between buyers and sellers.

But trading successfully is not just about analysing the price action. In this blog, we will discuss how traders can interpret price action and spot the market’s next move.

Understanding price action

Price action is the analysis of price movements over time, with less emphasis on technical indicators. All price changes are driven by the decisions of market participants, including retail investors, institutions, and traders.

If the prices consistently keep making higher highs and higher lows, it often indicates an uptrend. On the other hand, the lower highs and lower lows indicate a downtrend. Knowing these market structures can help traders understand whether buyers or sellers currently have control.

Thus, rather than predicting every market move, traders use price action to identify probabilities and align their decisions in line with the trend.

Analysing candlestick patterns

The candlestick pattern is one of the fundamental components of price action analysis. Every candle offers four insights: the opening price, closing price, high, and low for a particular time frame. Candle colour and size indicate the direction and strength of the price movement. Long bullish candles signal strong buying pressure, especially when accompanied by increased trading volume.

On the other hand, bearish candle patterns indicate that a price movement, which is currently moving in an upward direction, may be reversing into a downward trend. It signals that selling momentum is prevailing, indicating a price decline.

Identifying key support and resistance levels

Indian investors use support and resistance zones on price charts to plan when to enter and exit. Support is a price level below the current market price where buying interest (demand) becomes strong enough to overcome selling pressure (supply). In contrast, resistance is a price level above the current market price where selling interest is strong enough to overpower buying pressure. ​

For example, when the price reaches a resistance level and a bearish candle forms, it signals a potential reversal. If the price holds at a support level with a buying candle formation, it signals strong buying interest.

Volume as a confirmation tool

Volume represents the total number of shares traded within a given timeframe. It is often analysed in conjunction with price action as confirmation for price moves. A breakout that occurs with high volume is more credible than one that is associated with low volume.

It is often seen that low-volume breakouts are not as reliable as those associated with high volume, and they usually reverse shortly after a breakdown. Therefore, volume analysis is used by traders to filter out false signals and identify price action with genuine buyer or seller involvement.

How to anticipate the next market move

Traders often use a series of signals in order to determine the likelihood of a trading setup unfolding; this is referred to as confluence. For example, when a stock reaches a key resistance level, forms a bearish candle, and then its trading volume begins to decline, it signals a probability of a downward move unfolding.

Traders can gain a better understanding of the overall trend by analysing charts of varying timeframes, like daily and weekly charts. Traders often use shorter timeframes to refine entry points and longer timeframes to confirm the broader trend direction.

Conclusion

Reading price action offers a simple way for Indian traders to analyse and comprehend the Indian financial market. By understanding how to read candlestick charts, identifying key support and resistance levels, and using volume as a confirmation tool, traders can enhance their market analysis.

Understanding these basic concepts can help Indian investors make informed investment decisions, and not just based on indicators.

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