How to Take Care of Your Garage Door in Summers

Just like all things around you, your garage also needs some special care during summers. Mostly, garages face direct heat from the sun, and most people don’t bother with a Custom Garage Door Installation. This can affect your garage door and the stuff you keep in your garage. So, if you haven’t installed a cooling system yet, it’s time you do it.

Apart from that, I’ve narrowed down some important tips and tricks that will help you to protect your garage from the scorching heat of the sun.

Here you go:

Inspect all Hardware in Your Garage

The first step that you should do when you are out there to take care of your garage during summers is to closely inspect all the hardware. You don’t have to be an expert to do so. Just see if all the hinges are in place and if any of the bolts are missing. Tighten all the bolts in your sight and replace those that are missing. It is as simple as that. Once you’ve tightened and checked everything, your garage door should open and close smoothly. But, if it is still making funny sounds, then you may need professional help.

Lubrication is A Must

Most people don’t know that you need to lubricate the hardware of your garage more often than you do. If you want to protect the hardware of your garage from the relentless heat of the sun, then you need to make sure that all the parts are well lubricated. Lubrication helps to prevent the steel or iron parts of the garage door from being affected by the heat.

Washing Your Garage Door is Important

It is very important that you wash off your garage door every once in a while during the entire season of summer. It is important because this way you’ll be able to see if the sun is doing any damage to the paint of your garage or not. So, take some time out during the weekends, and wash your garage door thoroughly.

Make it Summer Ready – Apply paint

You may think that the paint of your garage door looks nice, and it doesn’t need a paint update. But, you need to take a closer look at making that decision. Sun heat directly damages the paint of your garage, and if it’s already affected, it may damage your door even more. So, make sure that you apply a good quality heat resistant paint to your garage door right at the start of summer. Believe me when I say that it’ll protect you from a huge maintenance bill in the future.

Insulation is Not for Winters Only

The chances are that your garage already has insulation in it. But, if not, then this summer you should consider getting it insulated. Contrary to popular belief, insulation also helps in keeping the goods in your garage safe during the summers. So, make sure that it is well insulated, especially if you have some goods stored in it.

Remove All the Rust

Rust and heat can be a deadly combination for your garage door. It can significantly reduce the life of your garage. Above all, you’ll have to pay for the maintenance more often. So, if you don’t want any of it to happen, make sure that you clean off the garage door rust from all the places before summer starts. It can do it yourself quite easily with the help of any good quality rust remover. Once you have removed from everywhere, lubricate that area well so that it won’t happen again.

Comments