How to Try on Glasses at Home with SmartBuyGlasses

Much of the world has gotten a taste of what it’s like to work and spend more time at home this Spring. You might’ve tried online alternatives for doctor appointments, grocery shopping, and other resources that you usually have to leave the home for. Did you know that you can also get your prescription glasses online? With SmartBuyGlasses’ virtual try-on tool (VTO) you can use your webcam to see what glasses will look like on your own face, eliminating the style risk when you buy glasses online.

2 STEP PROCESS TO TRY ON GLASSES ONLINE

TAKE A QUICK SELFIE VIDEO



SmartBuyGlasses has instructions on how to take a five-second selfie video from your desktop or mobile. All you need to do is turn your head to the left and right to give an accurate reading of your face shape, and you’re done!

START TRYING GLASSES ON

First, choose the brand that you’re interested in. Next, filter by ‘virtual try-on’ in the special features option. All of the option listed are available using the VTO tool. Navigate to a product page, click ‘selfie view’ and proceed to trying on your glasses.

Think you’re ready? Try out SmartBuyGlasses’ try on glasses tool now, or continue reading for style suggestions and our selfie tips.

WHY DOES FACE SHAPE MATTER?

The virtual try-on tool doesn’t just allow you to see yourself in your frame choice, it also tells you your face shape! Knowing your face shape is the first step to narrowing down the best style frames for you. For example, cat-eye frames can really suit an oval shaped face, while square shaped faces can look great in round or oval frames. If you have a round shaped face, classic rectangle frames could be right for you. Need more help? Watch our video below or take a look at our whole guide put together on face shapes here.

TIPS ON TAKING A GOOD SELFIE

When using the VTO tool, you can share your photo with your friends on Facebook & Pinterest. So you’re going to want a great selfie video when you do. You can follow these tips to put your best self out there:

Consider the Lighting

This is the most important element to any great photo or video. Natural lighting is usually best, especially when you’re trying on glasses as the sun can really bring out the color and details in your eyes.

Where to Look

When you take group pictures, there’s always that one person who has to switch someone spots in order to “get their good side.” Well, they might be onto something.While you need to follow the virtual try-on’s instructions, your selfie will look better if your phone or camera is slightly looking down at you to get the most flattering angle.

Smile

Your smile is one of the most distinctive feature that each person has. Don’t be afraid to show yours off! If you don’t like the first one, keep going until you get that perfect shot that you’re happy with.

Hair

It is a photo after all, so while you’re focused on your facial features, don’t forget to give your hair a little attention too!

Comments