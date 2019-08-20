Writing a good cover letter requires so much more than running a search for cover letter uk and then filling out a template. If you want to stand out from the crowd, your cover letter needs to sell you by representing who you are and what you’re about while simultaneously letting the reader know why you’re a good candidate.

Along with your portfolio and resume (if you have them), your cover letter is your chance to communicate why admissions officers should choose you as a student over all of the others. Here’s what you need to know about writing a decent university admission cover letter.

How to write cover letter for university admission in the UK

Decide upon the layout and content

One of the first things that you’ll want to do when it comes to creating a cover letter is the actual layout of the letter and what information it will contain. You can get started by searching online for a covering letter format or for cover letter uk and then customizing it to suit your needs. You’ll need to think about two different things if you want your cover letter to be as comprehensive (and as effective) as it can possibly be.

The first thing we’ve talked about is the layout, which will mostly be determined by the template that you use. The second thing is the actual content, which you’ll want to keep as brief as possible while simultaneously communicating the main reasons why you’d make a good student.

Include your experience

This builds on from the last point. When it comes to content of your cover letter, you need to sell yourself by explaining what experience qualifies you to take on the course. For example, if you’re applying to study creative writing, you should let the admissions officers know if you run a blog or if you’ve published a few essays. If you’re struggling to come up with things to write about (or if you just need a helping hand to write), visit this trusted custom essay writing service or ask a friend for help.

Explain why you’re applying for the course

Simply showing your relevant experience isn’t enough – if you want to truly boost your chances of acceptance, you also need to show why you chose that particular course to apply to. If you’re applying to study as a teacher, for example, then you need to communicate why you’ve picked that as your career path.

Perhaps you want to shape the young minds of the future or you love to work with children. If you’re able to show why you applied for the course and to provide a good reason, they’re more likely to say yes. Where possible, use examples too. For example, if you’re applying for Oxford University, explain why you chose to write about your submission essay topic.

Personalize it

Don’t make the mistake of sending the same cover letter to every different course that you apply for. Instead, you need to personalize your cover letter for every application to make sure that each time you contact someone, they’re as receptive to your application as possible.

At its most basic level, personalization involves using the names of the admissions officer and the institution that you’re applying at. But if you want to truly set yourself up for success, you need to explain why you want to study at that particular institution and make sure that you’re providing all of the information that they ask for as part of their applications process.

Get it proofread

Any cover letter guide worth its salt will include this step, because it’s arguably the most important of all of them. If your cover letter includes spelling or grammar errors, it’s much less likely to encourage people to accept you for a place on their course.

This holds true even when you’re not applying to do an English language degree, so make sure that you have someone look over it. One option is to hire a professional, but if you don’t have the budget to do that then it’s better to get a friend or family member to look over it than to go without entirely.

Conclusion

Now that you know how to write a good cover letter, the next step is for you to revisit your current cover letter if you have one or to get started writing one if you haven’t done so already. Remember that this is your chance to make a good first impression, but there’s also a risk that if you don’t take care with your cover letter, you’ll make a bad first impression instead.

Luckily, the tips that we’ve shared in this article should be all that you need to get started, and before you know it, you’ll be studying your brand new university course. Good luck!

Image SOURCE

Comments