How Zupee Has Revolutionized Gaming In India

The global gaming market is one of the most lucrative. In 2021 alone, the market underwent substantial growth due to a vast increase in online game players, and it is now worth around 5.3 billion pounds. One of the most popular sectors of the market is mobile gaming, as it continues to dominate the gaming world.

Mobile games come in many themes. These range from fantasy, to thrillers, to adventure and romance. Some apps are themed around a selection of pleasure options such as casinos and bingo. There has been an increasing market growth in entertainment apps within this area, with apps like Royal Panda and Bingo Blitz attracting new players to the market.

Betting apps are also becoming more of a popular niche, with sports betting review sites popping up as new entertainment options for people to explore. Sports betting is currently in demand globally, as sports enthusiasts enjoy betting and the rewards it often brings. It is one of the most welcoming niches out there and is growing increasingly popular.

This isn’t just limited to India, either, as best betting sites often tailor their promotional offerings and marketing devices to specific countries around the world, helping to narrow down searches. For example, if someone wanted to find online betting sites in Pakistan to find the odds for the Pakistan Super League, they could source lists showing relevant betting providers geo-specific to them. Due to how fast this market is growing, reviews such as this help players find the most appropriate sites.

Tailoring apps to specific countries and regions is a very popular strategy for game companies, and this thinking has helped one particular app in India. There have been many success stories regarding game applications created during 2020 and 2021, and one of these is Zupee – an online multiplayer competitive trivia app.

Founded by IIT-K graduates and developers Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh in 2018, the platform has become one of India’s most treasured games and is popular for its skill-based gaming style, focusing on the skills of the player to advance in tournaments rather than pure chance.

In the platform’s first three years, it served more than 10 million users, becoming India’s fastest-growing gaming application and company. In a recent second funding round, investors helped the company raise around 22 million pounds.

The Zupee game focuses on the idea of fair competition and players are rewarded for this as they have the opportunity to win money, but the main motive of the game is player enjoyment. Players can enter tournaments and compete against others to win points to excel in the competition.

With over 2000 tournaments available, and different topics such as History, Film, and Spelling to suit individual needs, the game is an increasingly popular quiz medium that everyone can enjoy.

Zupee’s games are time-tested. To achieve this technique, real-life games were time-tested and re-engineered into the game to make them suitable for mobile phone users and multiplayer gaming.

Earlier this year, Zupee announced the launch of their online skills academy, the Zupee Skilling Academy (ZSA), an initiative to help people gain employable skills. Teaming with the NIIT Foundation, the vocational program will give training on all aspects of online careers.

The program is an excellent way for Malhi and Saurabh to give back and arm users with interchangeable life skills. As an organization, Zupee has done so much for the gaming world in the East and it’s gratifying to know that the company is using its influence to help others.

