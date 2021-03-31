I have written stories, with a camera”, says Qader Nazari

The strongest emotions cant be inscribed in words but are capture into pictures. This truth is the key motivation to the venerated photographer, Qader Nazari, who at the mere age of 25 has acquired a vision that is transcendental in its entirety.

With 6+ years of work experience, Qader Nazari has become one of the youngest yet globally recognized photographer and blogger. Utilizing creativity intermingled with his out-of-the-box imagination, he has created amazing art pieces in the form of his pictures, being appreciated by connoisseurs globally.

A master of photography along with PPA certification, and having procured innumerable awards including the silver medalist photographer of the year and a certified professional photographer competition award, Qader, has been acknowledged as a prodigy.

With his creations being selected at the international print exhibitions and his skillset unparalleled, with oozing technicality and his attention to details and passion par excellent, Qader is bound to become one of the few, who have become the eyes to the world, and will lead others to enjoy the euphoric feelings with content.

