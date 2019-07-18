IBPS Exam Calendar 2019: Check Tentative Exam Dates for PO & Clerk Post

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the calendar for PO and Clerk exam 2019. The institute on its official website activated the link for tentative dates for prelims as well as Mains exam for this year. All those candidates, who are eager to apply for the posts in IBPS can go through the calendar as soon as possible.

Every year Lakhs of candidates appear for the online examination conducted by IBPS. For the year 2019, IBPS has released some tentative dates regarding these exams. If you are also willing to appear for any of these exams the check out the important dates below.

IBPS Prelims & Mains Exam 2019: Check Dates for PO & Clerk Post

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released 2019 calendar for both RRB and PSB post-exams. From the prelims to Mains exam, this calendar consists of all the tentative dates of IBPS exams. According to the IBPS Calendar 2019, here are some tentative exam dates for the candidates-

For RRBs– IBPS will conduct the prelims exam in the month of August 2019 on 3, 4, 11, 17, 18 and 25. Further the single exam will be held on 22 September 2019. Finally, the Mains exam will be carried out on 22 and 29 September 2019.

For PSB (PO/ Clerk)– Prelims for PO post will be held on 12, 13, 19 and 20 October 2019 and the Mains on 30 November. Whereas Prelims for Clerk post will be conducted on 7, 8, 14 and 15 December 2019 and Mains on 19 January 2020. Lastly, for SO Post, the prelims exam will be carried out on 28 an 29 December 2019 and Mains on 25 January 2020.

Know More details regarding IBPS PO & Clerk Exam 2019

Candidates willing to appear for the IBPS Exams in 2019 need to first go through the official notification regarding the post. Then one has to follow the registration and application details to apply for a particular post. After registering themselves, one has to fill the application form and upload the desired documents as well. Then one also has to make fee payment, as without the same application will not be accepted.

Recently IBPS uploaded the admit cards for RRB PET exam and we wish all the best to the candidates appearing for the exam conducted by IBPS in the year 2019.

