5 Best Institutes for IELTS Coaching Classes in Mansa

If you plan to study abroad, you need to enroll yourself in the best IELTS institute in Mansa to get the desired result. To clear the IELTS exam, you need to go under training, and if you are looking for the best IELTS institutes in Mansa, you are at the right place. We have compiled top IELTS institutes located in Mansa based on the student’s reviews and other factors like infrastructure, teaching method, IELTS trainers, course material, and students in a batch.

Apart from this, these Mansa-based IELTS training institutes have been ranked based on fee structure and quality of training classes they provide to their students. Besides, these coaching centres also train the students as per the exam pattern, resulting in a required band score.

Top IELTS Institute in Mansa

Here we have compiled the list of the top ten IELTS coaching centers in Mansa. Read on to know more and choose an institute that best suits your requirements.

1 Snowberg IELTS, Mansa Location: Tinkoni, Main Barnala Road, 151505 Punjab Contact: 72-200-67-200 Snowberg is one of the best institutes for IELTS and PTE in Mansa. They offer quality training classes to their students. Besides, the infrastructure and facilities of this institute are outstanding. Experienced IELTS trainers and counsellors will guide students to get their desired IELTS scores on time. Moreover, every student will get individual attention here, and if anyone wants to attend extra classes, they can do it without paying any additional fee. Speciality: Snowberg is the best-known institute for IELTS coaching in Mansa with great results and experienced staff. Also, it provides special classes by an expert from Australia who is having more than ten years of experience in IELTS and PTE—guaranteed 100% satisfaction and results. Additionally, students will gain in-depth knowledge of the English language starting from the basics. All these features make Snowberg IELTS institute one of the best among IELTS/PTE coaching centres in Mansa. Website: www.snowbergedu.com

2 IELTS Point, Mansa Location: Near Pipal, New Court Complex Road, Near Bus Stand, Mansa, Punjab 151505 Contact: 098550 02575 IELTS Point offers classes for IELTS as well as Spoken English. Besides, they also deal with Immigration and visa services. Their highly qualified staff and friendly environment will help the student to score best in their IELTS exam. Personal concentration is given to each student, and trainers guide the student based on their level. If someone has a problem with grammar, they will help you with that by giving grammar classes. Furthermore, students can choose the course duration depending on their band requirement. After analyzing the student’s basics in English, they will allow them the classes. Speciality: Personal attention, they do not teach the students in bulk- only teach fewer students at a time with total concentration to make them feel comfortable and essential, also, practice classes are provided so that your score will become the best. This IELTS institute in Mansa is open from 8:30 AM-6:00 PM from Monday to Saturday.

3 Wings Institute of IELTS & Spoken English Location: Near Bus Stand, One Way Traffic Road Mansa, Punjab 151505 Contact: 089688 42740, 089683 89513, 090102 52740 Wings IELTS institute in Mansa is superior in IELTS coaching for many years. It is also proclaimed as one of the number one IELTS institutes by IDP-India and the British Council. Moreover, Wings institute is also an official Associate Partner of Cambridge University Press U.K. They provide training on IELTS, Spoken English, and English basics and prepare students for Embassy interviews. Additionally, they provide professional and cooperative South Indian teachers to help students with an energetic learning environment. Speciality: Comfortable and spacious classrooms, the Study material is provided to the students, offers excellent facilities, provides all the details of migration and PR, also their fee structure is nominal, so you don’t have to worry about it as well. Wings IELTS institute has its website where you can contact them and clear your doubts. Website: Wings Institute Of IELTS & Spoken English

4 Stellar IELTS Mansa Location: Near Kidzee School, C/o Singhal Complex, Near, NM College Road, Arvind Nagar, Mansa, Punjab 151505 Contact: 0165 222 7800, 084106 84106 Other branches: Bathinda, Rampura Phul Stellar IELTS is an institute in Mansa which gives coaching to students who want to study abroad. They teach the students in small batches only so that they can offer them the best attention. Moreover, audio and video systems are equipped in classes, making the study environment more dynamic and exciting. Many students have reviewed Stellar IELTS institute as one of the best in improving their English language skills. Besides, IELTS they also deal with study visa and PR, tourist visa, and spoken English. Speciality: Latest study material, provides exam level reading, listening and writing, sample writing papers given to the students to master their IELTS writing skills, additionally, special teachers will also assign to the weak students. Website: STELLAR IELTS MANSA

5 Touchstone Educationals Mansa Location: First Floor Above Sidhu TVS Near Tinkoni, Sirsa Road Mansa, Punjab 151505, INDIA Contact: +91 172 500 0060 Other centres: Ambala, Amritsar, Patiala, Chandigarh, Barnala, Ferozepur, Mohali, Muktsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar. IELTS Fee Structure at Touchstone Educationals: They have different fee structures based on the course duration. For a 1-month course, the fee is Rs. 14,900, and for the two-month study, it is Rs. 21,500. Besides, if the students need more practice, they can extend their course. Touchstone Educationals is one of the well-renowned institutes of Mansa; they have many other branches as well. They have also been awarded by the IDP for excellence in IELTS training for nine consecutive years. This institute is having 32 top-notch classes in 17 cities. Touchstone IELTS institute believes in a world-class training method where they have highly qualified trainers. Trainers advise the course duration as per the knowledge of students that is from basic to advanced. Speciality: They have many batches, premiere class infrastructure, free of cost books for IELTS, PTE, TOEFL exam, the Latest study material, and mock test held on every Saturday to test the student’s learning level. Website: www.touchstoneedu.com

6 Life Solution Link Location: New Court Road, Opp.Mata Sundri Girls College, Mansa, Punjab 151505 Contact: 098782 22133 Life solution link is an IELTS institute in Mansa which provides 1-month and 2-month courses for IELTS coaching. They have well-trained teachers who understand the student’s band requirement and train them accordingly. Moreover, they have different classrooms for different levels of students. Their main motive is to prepare the students with the latest teaching methodology in each module reading, writing, listening and speaking. Speciality: Special attention given to the weak students, helpful faculty, quality education and affordable fee structure. The class timing is 8:00 AM- 5:00 PM from Monday to Saturday. Website: Life Solution Link

7 Grey Matters Mansa Location: Link Road, near Tinkoni chowk, Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Khalsa, Mansa, Punjab 151505 Contact: 0165 222 7079 Other branches: Amritsar, Mohali, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Moga, Karnal, Sangrur Grey Matters provide quality IELTS coaching services in all their centres. Apart from IELTS, they deal with Student Visa, PTE, Spoken English. They aim to deliver high-quality English communication skills so that students can easily crack the IELTS exam to fulfil their dream of studying foreign. In Grey Matters IELTS institute, 1-month and 2-month courses are available, but the demo class option before admission is not open. Speciality: Grey Matters IELTS institute in Mansa has flexible timing, well-educated trainers, daily group discussions are conducted, and mock tests are held every Saturday.

8 English Villa IELTS Classes Location: English villa street opposite Mata Sundari girls college, Mansa, Punjab region, India Contact: 094652 35568 The English Villa is an IELTS institute in Mansa where the senior trainer has experience of over 17 years. They provide IELTS training to their students in a unique way. Besides, they also teach weak students individually and offer them notes to make them skilled in IELTS. Moreover, they also focus on the student’s grammar and vocabulary. Many students have scored 7+ and 8+ bands by taking training from this IELTS centre. Speciality: Trained staff, peaceful environment, highly interactive classes. They also have special evening batches, and study material or booklets are provided to the students.

9 Samar English Language School Location: Budhlada Rd, Boha, Punjab 151503 Contact: 092568 50008 Samar English Language School is one of the most trusted English institutes in Boha district Mansa. They provide a warm, welcoming environment to their students to master the English language in IELTS, PTE, and Spoken English. This IELTS coaching centre has well-qualified teachers who give individual attention to each student. Moreover, they offer free consultation services so you can contact them whenever you need them. Speciality: This coaching centre also provides one to one coaching to help students clear their IELTS exam. Affordable fee structure, every week practice tests are conducted to test students’ learning, give study booklets to students to practice the IELTS at home. Website: https://sels.ueniweb.com/

10 American Institute of English Language Location: Opposite Vinod Pharma, Khoo Wali Gali, Gaushala Road, Mansa, Punjab, India Contact: (01652) 321112 / 9463895143 Course duration: 3 months American Institute of English Language is one of the leading institutes for English and IELTS courses in Mansa. They offer various quality courses, including IELTS, PTE, TOEFL, GRE, French language course and Kidz course including cartoons, films, quizzes etc. Their trained faculties guide students to speak English fluently. Speciality: Monitor students through assessments, offers life long membership, convenient timings to choose accordingly, specially trained trainers. Website: http://aiel.in/

Conclusion

From the above list of IELTS institutes in Mansa, we hope it becomes easy for you to know the best one and get your desired IELTS score. We request users to visit the official website and contact the institute to learn more about them, like their fee structure and course duration. Moreover, you can make your decision based on the specialty and facilities offered. We hope you pick the best IELTS institute for yourself.

