IGNOU Extends the Last Date for July 2019 Re-Registration | Check New Date Here

IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) has extended the last date for the re-registration of July 2019. Recently on the official website, one of the largest Open University updated the new last date for re-registration process. Now the willing candidates can apply for the July session admission till the mid of this month.

IGNOU has also extended the last date for MBA and B.Ed entrance exam as well. But the extended last date of the same has ended on 5th July 2019. Now the candidates willing to apply for any other UG/ PG courses can fill the application form. Check out the new last date for the IGNOU July session 2019 below.

IGNOU announces the extension of the last date of July admission 2019

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for the re-registration of July 2019. Earlier it was supposed to close the re-registration process by 31 May for the July session. Now it is extended for a few more days. Willing candidates for the IGNOU admission for July session can apply for the same till 15th July 2019.

Then further it got extended until June and after the completion of the month, the University has again extended the last date. Now the interested candidates for any UG/PG course can fill the application form online till the new last date i.e 15th July 2019.

Know the application process for IGNOU July 2019 Re-Registration

Whereas the willing candidates for the IGNOU re-registration for July 2019 has to apply for the same online. Students have to follow few steps for the re-registration process. Firstly one has to open the official website of IGNOU i.e ignou.ac.in. Then one has to click on the re-registration link under the registration online button on the homepage.

It is advised to the candidates, that before starting with the re-registration process one must go through the steps for the form filling. Also one has to strictly follow the steps for the same. After filling the application form for IGNOU, one has to make the online payment as well. We wish all the best for the future of the candidates applying for the IGNOU July re-registration 2019.

Comments