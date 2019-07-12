IGNOU Offers New Certificate Course in Persian Language | Check Out Details Here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new certificate course from 2019 onwards. Recently, the Open University has released this new course to make students learn new languages. It has launched a new certificate course in the Persian language. Also, the admission for the same is open on the official website of IGNOU.

Last year as well, IGNOU added multiple new courses and this year as well it is doing so. Be it a certificate or full-time course, University has a fresh option under each course. Check out the new certificate course details and much more for IGNOU admission below.

IGNOU Launches New Certificate Course & here are details

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started with a new certificate course for the Persian language. This course will be available under IGNOU’s School of Foreign Languages. The certificate course is launched to offer knowledge to the interested non-native candidates in learning the Persian language. It will enhance the ability of the students to communicate and know Persian culture. The University is offering the same via open and distance modes.

Although the prime objective of the new programme is to help the students acquire Persian skills like- basic communication (written & oral), grammar, vocabulary, synonyms & antonyms, pronunciation and more. Also, the mode of teaching will be in English as well as Persian.

Eligibility & other details of Students willing to learn this new Course

The interested candidates for IGNOU’s new certificate Programme in Persian need to match up to the eligibility criteria. Those who have passed Class 12 and are of 18 years can easily get admission to this course. The duration of the course is in between 6 months to 2 years. Whereas the students can get admission in January or July session itself.

As far as the fee is concerned, as of now, the students have to pay a course of just Rs. 1800. Till the time, this course is only available at IGNOU’s regional centres in Kolkata, Delhi, Lucknow, Noida, Hyderabad and Srinagar. Interested candidates need to apply via online mode on the official website. Admission for the same for July session is open till 15th only.

