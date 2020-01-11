Importance of SSC CGL Admit Card

The government exams conducted all over India requires students to carry their Admit Card. It is required not just for the purpose of verification but also to make sure that the candidate appearing for the exam is well acquainted with the rules and regulations. There are certain rules which are mandatory to be followed by all the candidates appearing for the SSC CGL exam.

SSC CGL Admit Card

Once the SSC releases admit card, notification is posted on the official website and every candidate receives a notification on their number and email-id about the admit card. It is suggested to download the admit card prior to the exam day. The graduates appearing for this exam are required to keep a copy of the admit card and along with that, they need to carry some documents to the centre. The following is the highlights of information regarding SSC CGL admit card.

Official Website ssc.nic.in or regional SSC website Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Exam date (Tier 1) In the month of March Mode of examination Online

Documents required along with SSC CGL Admit Card

The SSC CGL admit card validates the candidature of examinee but it does not entail their identity. Candidates are advised to take a valid photo id issued by the Government of India along with their admit card.

Following are a few of the documents that are considered to be a valid id proof at the examination center:

Aadhaar card

Pan card

Voter Id

Passport

The following are the documents that aren’t considered as valid id proof at the examination center.

Ration card

College Id

Post office Id

Any document not issued by Government of India (GOI)

Details mentioned on SSC CGL Admit Card

Admit card issued to every candidate is a document to validate the candidate’s interest to appear for the examination. The following is a list of information mentioned in SSC CGL admit card.

Registration number

Candidate Name

Roll number

Password

Examination Venue

Scheduled date and reporting time

Photograph

Signature

List of documents to be carried

Instructions to be followed

Disparity in SSC CGL Admit Card

If any candidate’s information uploaded is incorrect, then such discrepancy should be reported to the commission as soon as possible or else the candidate can be disqualified. The details mentioned during the form fill-up should match their documents cause even a single mistake can lead to cancellation of their admit card on the day of the exam. It is always advisable to check the details on the admit cards before the day of the exam.

The commission does not hold any responsibility for the discrepancy in the details mentioned in the admit card. Any disparity should be reported to the examination conducting body at the earliest to escape the last-minute chaos.

Examination Centers

The candidate gets their respective examination center based on the code entered by them at the time of registration. They should check the examination center code when they receive the admit cards. Many candidates are at times required to visit some other state to give their exam so this should not be neglected. The candidates should make prior arrangements for their travel to other states or cities as the conducting body does not provide any facility from their end for the travel expenses or even for the stay of the examinee. The candidates have to incur the entire cost of travelling and lodging by themselves.

Important Instructions for SSC CGL Exam

There are certain general guidelines that every candidate has to follow. The candidates failing to adhere to these guidelines may have to leave the examination center without giving the exam. The candidates are required to check the below-mentioned guidelines:

Candidates need to download the admit card or admission certificate and make sure all the details printed in the admit card matches the details in their valid Id proof.

The examinee appearing for more than one shift will be debarred from giving the exam for 3 years.

Any misprint or error in the admission certificate should be reported to the Regional Director.

A candidate can appear for the exam from only one alloted center.

To avoid any sort of misconduct, strict guidelines have been made for the candidates which are mandatory to be followed.

Dress decorum has to be maintained both by the male and female candidates.

Nothing should be kept hidden underneath the clothes worn by the candidate or else they will be disqualified from the examination center.

There are a number of prohibited items mentioned in the guidelines which are strictly not allowed in the examination lab.

Such prohibited items are headphones, scientific calculators or calculators of any sort, watches, book, magazines and paper chits.

The thumb impression of the candidates is taken on a biometric machine to mark the presence of the candidate on the day of the exam.

Candidates are required to carry their two recent photographs and a valid photo Id proof, one original and one photocopy to the venue.

Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre 30 minutes prior to the examination time.

No one will be allowed to leave the examination hall before the end of the examination duration.

E-Admit card has to be carried by each and every candidate.

Candidates are required to paste a photograph on their admit card and sign across the same.

Downloading the admit card multiple times can lead to blocking of access of the same candidate to the site.

SSC CGL Admit card has to be preserved till the admission into the examination centre is confirmed.

It is always advised not to skip the instructions. Prior knowledge about the conduct and the guidelines about the exam will be beneficial for the candidates to keep calm and give their best shot in the SSC CGL exam.

Use the online HTML editor to maximize your web content composing efficiency.

Comments