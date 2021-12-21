Indian Dinesh Shinde Wins More Than 5,125,000 INR At 9Winz

On November 3, 2021, at 3:42:17, Indian Dinesh Shinde won 5 125 500 INR at 9Winz while playing Crazy Time, one of the most popular online casino games. This was one of the most incredible winnings in history, according to the online casino. Here’s the interview with the winner in which he describes his experience and shares the thoughts on the casino:

Crazy Time became one of the most popular casino games among players throughout time. The key reason for this is that they may make more money by betting a modest quantity of money in this game. For example, the winner, Dinesh Shinde, placed a stake of just 915 rupees.

The mentioned game is among the must-play online casino games, which allows gamblers to multiply their winnings. Even though, that the game is comparatively new and was released in 2020, it gained popularity quite soon. Some of the online casinos, like 9winz, allow gamblers to claim some bonuses while playing Crazy Times, in order to improve their experience and make their gambling experience more enjoyable. You are faced with a vividly colored and massive wheel in the middle of the game board when playing Crazy Time. The wheel is spun by the game’s host after all bets have been placed. It is divided into 54 segments, with bet multipliers ranging from 1 to 10. Coin Flip, Cash Hunt, Pachinko, and Crazy Time all appear at least once on the wheel.

The winner – Dinesh Shinde is going to invest his money in real estate and spend his money with his friends to have fun.

9Winz PR departments have made the following comment: “We are delighted that one of our customers, Dinesh Shinde, has earned a substantial amount of money. 9Winz constantly endeavors to provide clients with high-quality online casino games that allow them to improve their experience. We make certain that our consumers are not only amused but that their enjoyment is also beneficial to them. Our primary objective is to make our clients feel valued. By paying out significant rewards in a timely way, 9Winz seeks to give players fast-paced entertainment to make their experience distinctive and unforgettable. Furthermore, we try to inspire our customers to gamble sensibly and for enjoyment. Our whole team wishes our grand prize recipient the best of luck.”

