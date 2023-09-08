India’s performances in the previous World Cup

Cricket has been one of the most popular sports for a long time now. It is known that in October 2023, the World Cup will be held in this competition and this is a major event where our national team will be within the host country. Cricket fans know that pinupbetting-india.in is the best offer to place a bet in INR on your favourite team, or one that you think has a high odds. But before doing so, don’t forget to get a personal account.

India is one of the strongest teams, so fans have high expectations. In the meantime, we suggest remembering how the previous World Cup went for India.

World Cup 2019

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 was the twelfth World Cup. It was held in England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July 2019. The champion was the England team, while India finished third.

Format of the tournament

There was one group in which ten teams participated. Each national team played the other nine teams. The top four progressed to the final stage – the elimination matches. By the way, this format received criticism due to the fact that the sports marathon was not missed by some associated teams.

Participating countries

As already mentioned, there was one group of ten national teams participated, including:

Australia,

Afghanistan,

England,

Bangladesh,

West Indies,

Zimbabwe,

India,

Ireland,

New Zealand,

UAE,

Pakistan,

Scotland,

Sri Lanka,

South Africa!

A total of 11 stadiums hosted the 2019 Cricket World Cup: the Edgbaston County Ground, Bristol County Ground, Sophia Gardens, Riverside Ground, Headingley, Lord’s Cricket Ground, The Oval, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Trent Bridge, Rose Bowl and County Ground.

In terms of cities, sporting games have been held in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Chester-le-Street, Leeds, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Southampton, and Taunton.

India in the group stage

During the group stage, India scored the most points with 15. The team took first place and qualified for the final stage. During the group stage, India had seven wins and one defeat (against England), one of the hosts of the tournament.

Besides, the match against New Zealand remained scoreless as the game was suspended.

Final round

In the semi-finals, the Indian team took on New Zealand. Though the match was closely fought, New Zealand eventually won with a difference of 18 points and entered the final of the competitions.

In the other semi-final, England defeated Australia to become New Zealand’s opponent. In the final, England was stronger than Australia, beating their opponent by a margin of 8 wickets.

As a result, India finished third, which is also a pretty good result. Already as the host of the tournament in 2023, India can fight for the gold and will be one of the favourites at the bookmaker site and the player can bet on these matches.

