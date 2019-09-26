Influencer Fashone Woodland aka AYOO KD Music Rapper who is Copied by LIL NAS X

The world of music has people coming and going but a few are there to rule the world and one such name is the emerging rap music king called Fashone Woodland fondly called as Rapper Ayoo KD, which remains his stage name as well. He is a rapper based in Chicago, Illinois and is among the emerging rap singer in the rap music industry. Of late, he has become the sensation by becoming the talk of the town especially after he released his diss music video with the New York-based rapper Bobby Shmurda.

It took a few days to see the music video going viral on the social world catching millions of eyeballs including even the big shots from the rap and hip hop music industry. For the young rapper, music was his first love and rap was his expertise. he started his career working as Drill Rapper at his city Chicago. He then headed to Atlanta, Georgia where he made headlines in the Hip Hop community by embarking upon one music and videos one after the other taking the place to the storm. He is popularly known for his diss songs that have gone viral in his fans.

He was widely recognized with he first came up with Bobby Shmurda getting good attention in the media and the music industry. Ayoo KD was also linked with Gangster Disciples. When his life was hampered with the advent of surf movement while he was promoting the sport, and created awareness against the violence.

This made him active in the social circles emerging as a few celebrities who are also active in the social cause wanting to make the society better. He stands for sports with a healthy way of living and promotes healthy sports among youngsters. He stands against social injustice and allocates time to fight for it. He is a rap musician by heart and social worker and activist by the soul.

