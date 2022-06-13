12bet launched in 2007 and quickly gained popularity in India. The company is licensed by the British commission as well as TGP Europe Ltd. The beautiful design of the site with an intuitive interface, extensive betting line and good bonuses are all offered by the betting site.

12bet Overview

12bet betting is an opportunity to bet money online on a large number of sports disciplines. In addition, it is possible to predict political events. On the site you can make one of the following types of bets:

Ordinary – is made out for a single outcome;

Express consists of several single bets, the winning is given when all bets win;

System – a bet on several events, where you can get the payout, even if some of the outcomes will be predicted incorrectly.

In 12bet sports betting is attractive with increased odds. It is possible to bet on:

Cricket;

Soccer;

Badminton;

Horse racing;

Kabaddi;

Other sports.

In total, the betting line includes more than 20 popular and exotic sports disciplines. You can bet money on both world and regional competitions.

After moving to the website 12bet you can not only make sports betting, but also run gambling games. The range of online casino 12bet includes:

Video slots;

Arcade;

Video poker;

Lottery games;

TV shows;

Live casino.

The software at the online casino is certified, which confirms the honesty of the algorithms used. On the site you can play machines from such famous providers:

NetEnt;

Playtech;

Novomatic;

Mega Jack;

Play’n Go.

Registration on 12bet

You can make bets only after creating a profile. The registration procedure involves the following steps:

Go to the website of 12bet. Click the Join Now button. Fill in the form with your name, e-mail, country of residence, currency and phone number. Also you need to enter your date of birth, gender, choose the interface language. Enter your username and password. To increase the level of security, ask a specific question. Enter the bonus code, if you have one, to get additional rewards. Agree to the terms and conditions of the site and submit the completed form to complete registration.

How to Make a Deposit on 12bet?

You can make financial transactions after 12bet online verification. To verify your identity you need to send the support team scans of the documents which confirm your identity and place of residence. When your account is verified, you will be able to make payment transactions using:

PowerPay;

SmartPay;

EasyPay;

ExpressPay;

PayBuddy.

The minimum deposit is 1,000 rupees. The maximum deposit can be 320,000 rupees. Withdrawal from the account is possible from Rs. 2 to Rs. 320,000.

12bet India Bonuses

12bet provides its players with many bonuses. Registered bettors get access to the following bonuses:

In-app deposit gift – equal to 40% of the deposit, not exceeding 6,400 rupees;

Deposit Bonus – given for depositing on the website, equals 30% of the deposited amount, but not exceeding Rs 5,760;

Lucky bet – if the last 3-9 characters of the coupon number match the special ID, you will get a huge bonus up to Rs. 3 million;

Cashback – you can get 0.5% of the amount spent on cybersports bets back on your balance every week;

Referral bonus – given to those who invite new users to the site, reaches 5100 rupees.

How to Bet on 12bet?

When you have registered on and funded your account, you can start 12bet betting online. To make a bet, you need to:

Go to the subsection with the desired sports discipline. Determine on which match you want to place a bet. Specify the outcomes of the events you select. Enter the sum of the bet. Confirm the betting.

After that just wait till the end of the competition. If the prediction is correct, the sum of money will come to your balance according to the odds.

Advantages of 12bet India

12bet uses data encryption technologies which protect the privacy of personal and financial data of the users. Betting on the 12bet website is completely safe, as well as carrying out payment transactions.

12bet support team is available to users 24/7. To contact a member of the technical support team, you need to use one of the communication methods:

Live chat – opens from the “Help” subsection;

Online form – opens by clicking on the “Contact us” button, provides for filling out a special form;

E-mail – you can simply send an email to support@12bett.in.

12bet has an app for Android and iOS. You can only download the application from the official betting site. Downloading is done from the applications section, you can also get the download link from the support team.

You can start betting and playing online casino right now by registering a profile and funding your account. Betting in 12bet is even easier with bonuses!

