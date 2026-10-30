Is Rooftop Solar Really Worth It for Indian Homes in 2026? Costs, Savings & Payback Explained

As people use more air conditioners, refrigerators, water pumps, and various other appliances, leading to an increase in the electricity bill, installing rooftop solar for home has become a worthy investment. However, the point at stake is not that solar panels can lower the electricity bill but whether it makes economic sense by lowering the overall cost incurred due to the initial investment.

Understanding the Cost, Savings and Payback Period

A rooftop solar system must be considered on its generation capacity and the electricity savings. Let us take the example of a 3 kW system. If it can generate around 4,200 units per year, and the household saves an average electricity cost of ₹9 per unit of energy that is consumed or exported, then the annual gross savings may work out to ₹37,800.

With an installation cost of ₹1.2 lakh after a subsidy, the simple payback period works out to about 3.2 to 4 years, calculated as the cost of installation divided by annual savings. While these estimates are based on historic weather patterns and software simulations across India, the actual generation, tariff rate, export, fixed charge and the installation cost can slightly vary based on your location and weather conditions.

How Much Electricity Can a Rooftop Solar System Generate?

A 1 kW rooftop solar system can generate an average of approximately 4 units of electricity per day, or 1,200–1,400 units annually. Actual generation depends on sunlight, location, weather conditions, and system efficiency.

Therefore, a 3 kW rooftop solar system can generate approximately 4,200 units per year, which depends on multiple factors. These figures are dependent on location, weather, angle, shading, efficiency, and maintenance.

It is recommended that a family determine its total consumption of electricity and then choose a system capacity accordingly. A bigger system will not necessarily be a better choice if the house is unable to make use of all the generated electricity.

Does Your Roof Support the Investment?

Provision of sufficient roof area alone does not suffice for the installation of solar panels for household use. Panels have to receive adequate amounts of sunshine, and the roof has to be able to accommodate the system in a safe manner.

A site analysis needs to be done to check factors like the condition of the roof, placement of the panels, possible shading, wiring paths, electrical load, and safety of access for maintenance purposes, among others.

How Subsidies and Net Metering Affect Savings

Financial support is provided to eligible homes through the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. As per the subsidy of this scheme, an eligible consumer can receive a central subsidy of ₹30,000 per kW for up to 2 kW and ₹18,000 for the remaining 1 kW, based on the terms of this scheme. Thus, the eligible consumers can get a maximum subsidy of ₹78,000 for the 3 kW of the solar system.

Since most of the solar power generation is done during the daytime while the requirement increases in the evenings, net-metering may be adopted wherever permissible by the distribution utility. It would help export the surplus solar energy generated to the grid and get credit for the exported units under the applicable utility regulations.

How the Installation Partner Contributes to Long-Term Returns

For two houses with installed rooftop solar installations of equal capacity, one will get better results over time. This is because of the exposure of the panels to more sunlight, efficient functioning of the inverter, and regular maintenance. The other one will have lower returns as a result of shading, problems with hardware, or more expenses on maintenance.

It means that the performance of the solar installation cannot be measured only in terms of the cost of its installation or the amount of electricity generated. The quantity of energy used in the daytime, the electricity sold back to the grid, tariffs on billing, and the cost of repairs will affect the end result.

An effective solar installation will bring more benefits over its lifetime of 25 years and more despite higher expenses on the installation.

Innovel Energy Services, previously known as Bhaskar Solar, has accumulated over 25 years of experience in the industry and has over 2.5 lakh installations of solar systems. The company’s engineering-led process takes into account the whole lifetime of the solar system, beginning from the design and installation and ending with its performance. This shows one critical aspect that homeowners should take into consideration when choosing the right solar partner, which is not only their ability to install rooftop solar solutions at affordable prices but also to provide reliable performance.

So, Is Rooftop Solar Worth the Investment Over 20-25 Years?

The answer is yes. For a country like India, it could be beneficial to generate electricity through the sunlight received throughout the year. The benefits also depend on the location and weather condition.

Besides saving money on the electricity bill each month, rooftop solar in India can also turn out to be worth the effort through sufficient savings. The expected ROI (Return on Investment) could be estimated in some cases. However, the real figures will be affected by installation costs, local electricity rates, the efficiency of the system, and electricity consumption in the household.

As for investments that are more common for Indian households, rooftop solar could compete with bank deposits, offering up to and mutual funds. Yet, the mechanism of these financial instruments is different from rooftop solar, and the ROI of solar energy depends on the avoided electricity costs.

Besides this, the use of the low-interest loan financing might be considered along with government-sponsored programmes. However, before anything, it needs to calculate the costs and payback period to choose a reliable solar installation partner.

FAQs

Should a solar system on the roof be installed in India?

Yes, if the house has enough roof space, sufficient sunshine, and sufficient consumption of electricity, which makes the installation economical. The savings would depend upon the tariff rates, system performance, and government policies.

What kind of savings can one expect from a 3 kW rooftop solar system?

It depends upon the amount of energy generation, the tariff rates and the portion of solar power used in the house. One cannot say that all 3 kW systems would help reduce the entire electricity bills of the households.

Can solar panels produce electricity on rainy days?

Yes, solar panels can produce electricity on rainy days. However, the amount of energy produced is lesser compared to sunny days.

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