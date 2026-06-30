IST vs NST: Which B.Tech College is Better in 2026?

Engineering education in India is going through a shift. The rise of AI, automation, and new-age product companies has pushed students to look beyond traditional university programs. In this space, institutions like Intellipaat School of Technology (IST) and Newton School of Technology (NST) have entered with a promise: a modern, industry-aligned way to study engineering.

At first glance, both may look similar – tech-focused, project-oriented, driven by industry mentors. But when you dig deeper, each institution follows a distinct educational philosophy. This blog compares IST and NST across every important parameter while keeping the tone balanced and student-centric.

The goal is simple: understand which environment, structure, and learning style works best for your long-term ambitions.

1. Curriculum Direction and Learning Philosophy

Modern technology education consists of more than just understanding syntax or completing assignments. Modern technology education focuses on theevelopment of core concepts along with the development of skills at an enterprise level that will allow someone to create and deliver products. Both IST and NST support this concept; however, they approach the development of their curriculum in very different ways based on the results that they want to attain from their students.

IST – A Layered, AI-First Curriculum Built for the Future

Intellipaat School of Technology program explicitly states that it is not about just the theory of Engineering, but rather layers an industry-ready skillset, depths of AI and ML knowledge, and real-world product-building experiences on top of an excellent engineering foundation.

Their curriculum includes:

Year 1 – Programming Fundamentals, OOPs, Python, HTML/CSS, SQL, and MongoDB; Mathematics for Data Science.

Year 2 – Operating Systems, Networking, Linux, Node.js, Express.js, Advanced DSA, Power BI, Business Intelligence.

Year 3 – Deep Learning, NLP, Generative AI Frameworks, DevOps, Cloud Computing, MLOps

Year 4 – Computer Vision, Design Patterns, Major AI Projects, and Full-time Internship.

Rather than throwing students into industry tools from the beginning of the program, IST provides a solid foundation of skills before advancing to advanced stacks, ensuring that the student has attained a necessary level of competency in their field. Thus, the IST program will continue to benefit the students’ long-term technical growth.

Because of the way IST has designed its curriculum, it is a good fit for:

Students interested in building a strong foundation in Computer Science.

Individuals interested in pursuing a career in AI or ML Engineering.

Motivated software developers interested in employment at product companies.

NST – Fast-Paced, Coding-Centric, and Project-Driven

At NST, the focus is on providing a program that’s as fast-paced as possible, and the foundation of that is coding. On their website, they emphasize their unique offerings for prospective students, including:

Hackathons early in the program

Culture of competitive programming

Hands-on work starting Day 1

Options for tracks such as CS, AI, Robotics, and Entrepreneurship

The difference with NST’s learning pathway is combining a technical startup accelerator with a degree program, resulting in the build/coding/breaking/fixing/iterative process of learning coding to be as quick as possible.

Curriculum Verdict:

Overall, IST offers an all-around better, wider, and more academic foundation to build towards an industry-level specialization.

Conversely, NST provides a fast and more hands-on coding-based environment that encourages a rapid turnaround from project-based experiences and competitions.

For someone who prefers a systematic/research-friendly (future-proof) way of learning, IST is going to suit that individual better. However, if an individual wants to participate in coding sprints and hackathon opportunities, then NST may be a better choice.

2. Faculty Ecosystem: Who You Learn From Shapes What You Become

A great educational program depends on pairing it with qualified mentors.

IST: Academic + Industry Balance



IST highlights a combination of:

Educators from IIT provide strong foundations in Computer Science.

Mentors from leading high technology companies.

Mentors from top technical companies include many CTOs (Chief Technology Officers), Architects, and Founders of Start-Ups.

By using this mix of mentors, students are exposed to both the theoretical and practical applications of various concepts. Additionally, the fact that IIT provides faculty to teach in their program adds to the legitimacy of IST’s curriculum from an academic standpoint.

NST: Practitioner-Driven Learning

NST relies heavily on mentor support from the startup and industry community. The environment of the school is similar to a coding accelerator combined with an academic program. The mentors at NST include senior engineers working in technology start-ups, founders of coding accelerators, and other technical professionals who have a passion for coding.

Where the difference becomes visible

The key difference between IST and NST is based on the kind of students that are attracted to each program. While IST attracts students who want an academic and professional foundation to help them navigate the world of technology, NST attracts students who are interested in a more hands-on, practical approach to coding, as well as the entrepreneurial excitement associated with working at a start-up.

3. Internship Structure: Depth vs Speed

Internships are not optional but are mandatory, but over the number of internships, the ‘type’ of internship experience is much more important.

IST: Long-Duration Internships That Build Depth

IST offers up to eighteen (18) months of internship exposure, with full-time internships taking place in later years of university.

The long duration of our Internship Experience is designed to help students:

Experience real product life cycles

Engage in multi-phase project work

Gain an opportunity for pre-placement offers as a result of their more significant contributions

Graduate with experience that is relevant and adds to their resume.

Industries like Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cloud, Back-End Development, and Full Stack Development will weigh Long Duration Internships more heavily in applicant evaluations than shorter internship experiences.

NST: Early Internships That Build Breadth

NST students get a paid internship by the end of their 2nd Year of college. This is a great way to assist in building confidence at an early stage in one’s career development. NST increases students’ abilities to engage in paid internship experiences that provide greater exposure, discovery, and an opportunity to get a “jumpstart” to their career development.

The nuance

IST focuses on a student gaining depth in experience and maturity,

NST focuses on speed and getting students to experience the industry much earlier on in their careers.

4. Campus Life and Environment: The Kind of College Experience You Want

Your engineering degree should include the type of campus environment in which you want to grow.

IST: Balanced, University-Like, and Globally Connected

IST offers:

Innovation & Entrepreneurship Hubs

Global Immersion Visits

Tech Ecosystem Exposure through MAANG’s

Campus Life like a University

Clubs for tech, leadership programs, and cultural communities.

IST provides an academic, cultural, and professional multi-dimensional campus environment all in one location.

NST: Energetic, Coding-Centric, and Startup-Like

The culture at NST depicts an energetic focus on coding, with lots of hackathons. A great fit for anyone who thrives on the competitive, fast-paced atmosphere that accompanies startup ecosystems.

Your overall experience

IST has the college experience you want if you desire a balanced engineering degree.

NST has the college experience you want if you seek more intensive coding and startup-like environments.

5. Degree Recognition and Long-Term Options

Nearly all students do not see how critical degree recognitions are until they are ready to begin planning their next step (M.Tech/MS) or are ready to prepare for either International applications or government exams.

IST

IST is delivered via UGC Recognized and AICTE Approved Universities, therefore, students can clearly determine what their eligibility is for:

Higher Studies – either in India or abroad.

Research Paths

Public Sector Jobs



NST

NST has partnered with recognised Universities, but NST’s Public Communication focuses more on Industry Driven Learning and less on Academic Constructs.

Subtle outcome

Both entities provide valid degrees; however, IST has clear, structured, and aligned documentation that is more focused on the needs of students looking for both Industry and Academic mobility.

6. Value, Fees, and Scholarships

Campus fees can vary from one institution to another and cannot be compared directly. It is critical to evaluate the value proposition associated with campus and technology schools.

IST

The IST brochure lists the following as the main value adders:

Merit-Based Scholarships

SheTech Scholarship (a scholarship for women)

Multiple Financing Options with banking partners

The hybrid approach is IST’s value proposition, combining Academic + Industry + Internships + Global experiences.

NST

NST provides scholarships to students based on their performance on NSAT and shares some campuses’ fee structures. NST focuses on providing students with early internship experiences and Coding-oriented outcomes.

Interpreting “value”

IST is an integrated Engineering Ecosystem, NST acts as an Accelerator for Coding Careers with a Degree. Neither is better than the other; both provide different expectations.

7. Career Trajectory and Job Readiness

Lastly, students often mention placements.

IST

According to the brochure, IST has:

3100+ hiring partners

Many strong testimonials from recruiting partners

Long internships that encourage PPO conversions

Typically, long internships lead to a higher-quality resume, especially for positions in AI/ML, backend engineering, DevOps, and cloud computing.

NST

Some highlights for NST:

High rates of conversion from internships into employment

Heavy focus on coding-oriented career placements

800+ hiring partners

Strong statistics in early internships and competitive coding accomplishments.

The difference in outcomes

NST produces “quick starters.”

IST produces engineers who are “deeply skilled, stable, ready for industry.”

Both produce successful outcomes, but in different fashions.

Which One Should You Choose?

Both IST and NST provide great options, but both are built around different types of people and their future careers.

Choose Intellipaat School of Technology (IST) if you want:

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) first, structured 4-year Engineering degree with academic depth.

Long duration (5–12 months), work experience during your study, compared to an external practicum for other colleges, which is shorter than that.

Experience from IIT professors and industry practitioners.

A well-rounded campus experience that includes opportunities to experience a global education.

To create a career in higher education or product-based jobs.

To obtain a future-proof combination of both theoretical and practical knowledge, as well as leadership experience and skill.

Choose Newton School of Technology (NST) if you want:

To learn and work in a rapid-paced, coding-intensive environment.

To Experience Short, Early Work Experiences

To work and learn in a start-up-like, competitive programming atmosphere.

To have practical application experience from your first day in the program.

Conclusion

Both schools offer the latest technology and the best prospects for all students; however, IST offers a more substantive, academic-based program and will better prepare students for their careers as engineers rather than just programmers.

NST, on the other hand, may be a better fit for students who prefer a fast-paced, competitive environment that will prepare them for the rigors of coding.

Ultimately, your choice should be based on how you learn best, rather than on what is currently trending.

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