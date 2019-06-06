Jaggy Singh | A Rising Star in Punjabi Music Industry

Jaggy Singh Born March 10th in Punjab, India, is a rising urban Punjabi singer and model. He moved to U.S at age of 14. Jaggy found his passion for music at a very early age of 11 and started learning and playing harmonium and Tabla (Indian instruments). He, later on, found his love towards writing and composing and began writing. His tilt towards the music wasn’t a surprise as he had been going to Gurudwara since childhood and Kirtan and Paath fired up his curiosity towards Tabla and Harmonium. He started taking part in Kirtan at local Gurudwara in India and U.S and than it wasn’t too far until he realized that he sure has a voice to justify his own lyrics and compositions as well and later on pursued further vocal training.

Jaggy comes from a very humble family background and none of his family members were previously linked to music in any way, but they always supported Jaggy to carry on with his destiny and dreams and still do. His inspiration for entering music industry and following his dreams is very selected and sheer class such as Gurdas Mann, Manmohan Waris, Harbhajan Mann, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab, R.D.Burman, 2Pac & Notorious BIG to name a few.

His recent song “Muchh Tak Di” released by T-series has crossed more than 200k+ views on YouTube in less than 10 days. His previous release “HiFi Gabru” got 1 million+ views. Both of these songs were highly appreciated by the audience. As of now he’s currently working on his Debut album and collaborating with big names of Bollywood and Punjabi music industry.

