Jesal Vora a Fashion Designer from Mumbai is Already Among the Top Fashion Designers in India

Jesal Vora, a girl who is challenging top fashion brands and designers with her extraordinary designs and stunning wears. She is multiple award-winning designers and her work is being appreciated worldwide.

Jesal Vora started her brand just seven years ago and gained huge success and appreciation for her work. The path of her success was not easy at all as there were many challenges to be faced and of course, she was competing against the giants of the Indian fashion industry.

The three rules of success in fashion- dream a bit, perseverance and be passionate about it.

Jesal Vora fashion sense is quite extraordinary and one can see the brilliance of her fashion sense in her designer outfits. Her designs come with real bright Indian colors and with a lavish touch. Her bridal outfits are a class apart than others.

The demand for Jesal Vora’s outfits is not only in India but also in many foreign countries like the USA, UK, South Africa, Australia and many more. where they found her designs traditionally more Indian than the other designers.

This year Jesal Vora launched three new collections Jodha, The white and the most recent and the most talked-about collection AJARK. She was part of The wedding junction show that showcased her extraordinary bridal collections. In that show, Nupur Sanon was the show stopper wearing the stunning Jesal Vora’s designer outfit.

Jesal Vora’s showroom is located in Juhu, Mumbai. People, especially from Mumbai and all the way from Gujarat, visit her showroom for bridal collections and ethnic outfits.

