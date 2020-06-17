Kartik Sachdeva to Launch His New Song Soon

Video Director Kartik Sachdeva is coming up with His new song very soon . It is a Punjabi Romantic song Sung by Vishal Sachdeva and Music is Given By Rick Music & The Lyrics of the song is written By Preet zayne .

And it has also been heard that in this Punjabi song, you will get to see the famous face of punjab Music industry.

Kartik is working very hard for this song. The release date of this song has not been decided yet.

Earlier, people have given a lot of love to their song Yaar Bamb which is released by Sonotek Music and Directed By Kartik Sachdeva and He also Directed The Song Named “Mera Dil “ Sung By Vishal Sachdeva and Released By Worldwide Records.

On the behalf of the Kartik Sachdeva’s New Instagram post, it is assumed. The song is Going to be released next month.

