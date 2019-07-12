Kashish Chopra is a Firm Upholder in the Hustle Game

Meet the believer Kashish Chopra who says A sacrifice to be real must cost, hurt and empty ourselves. But we should turn out to be a hero of our own life.

This never-ending urge to fight back and stand tall has given her the lifestyle she dreamed of being a Superstar. Kashish started Modelling since after her graduation & the dedication kept her going till she became a renowned person in the Bollywood Industry.

The love and desire for Fashion being a shopaholic keep her looking flawless every time you see her because she dresses neat and crisp, playing with the right colours and looking just alluring always. She does blogging as a hobby, a part-time time thing which brings immense joy to her while impersonating the people about style, fitness and lifestyle said by Kashish!

She is a Mumbai and Delhi based model who has collaborated with notable brands like Forever 21, Zara, Charles and Keith, Call it spring, H&M, Woodland, ultimate nutrition, Puma, Nike, Pixi, Zivami and many more. She is also looked upon as a fitness Model for Healthvit and many international brands.

She is a social media influencer and a Fitness & Fashion enthusiast. Her Instagram account has more than 500k plus followers and More than 10k fans on Facebook

The fashionista has a heart for acting and has signed few Gujarati and Tamil which are about to release & recently signed few Punjabi songs.

She says she’s very lucky to be in this Industry as this helps us to connect with astounding people and brands across the globe. It helps her to learn everything each passing day.



