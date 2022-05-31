Kevin Pietersen: All Finalist Teams are Competitive and Could Win the IPL

The IPL standings are dominated by the right teams. The IPL’s last week is going to be great.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants appear to be the two clubs who will surely advance to the play-offs. Both have left an impression on me.

Since they are new franchisees, they have tackled this rivalry with no fear and a clean slate, which has worked well for them. On Wednesday, Lucknow batted for 20 overs without losing a single wicket. It’s not something you’d ever expect to happen given the risks you take and the shots you take.

As an opening pair, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul had the potential to do something remarkable, but that was insane and puts them in a strong position to win the tournament.

The fight for the play-offs has officially begun, after RCB’s victory on Thursday.

However, I still see the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals making an appearance.

I’m hoping Rajasthan could go all the way in Shane Warne’s honor. There seemed to be a unique vibe about that franchise at the time.

Another squad I keep an eye on and always hope does well is Delhi. Mitchell Marsh is soaring at the moment, and Kuldeep Yadav is a match-winner, so I believe they will be dangerous if they make the top four.

It’s horrible news for Jofra Archer because he’ll be out for the whole summer. He’s shown flashes of brilliance for England and other countries, and this is a devastating setback for him.

The awful fact is that it’s tough to envision him healing from this and returning to long-form cricket. Hopefully, he can still carve out a successful career in white ball.

His spinal stress fracture fits a history of similar ailments seen by England bowlers.

I believe that the number of experts can over complicate matters. Fast bowlers used to bowl a lot of overs in the nets to become bowling fit when I was playing.

They put in the effort in their preparation and were not spoiled in between games. A sports scientist did not tell Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Glenn McGrath, and all the other greats how many balls they could bowl every day. They were aware of their bodies and exercised regularly.

It appears that England’s fast bowlers are unable to cope with tough, lengthy days with the ball since they are not accustomed to them. Brendon McCullum’s selection as England’s Test match coach is intriguing. Something has to change, and this is a good thing. England will now be disciplined, but will also be encouraged to play spontaneously. Don’t be afraid or shy; just go out and do your thing.

McCullum is likewise unaffected by England’s recent setbacks. After his tenure as captain of New Zealand, he has only known positive and success as a leader of a Test squad.

Harry Brook’s inclusion in the Test team follows his template. When I saw Brook play in The Hundred last summer, I felt he should be in the Test team. He is a natural talent who needs to be supported.

Despite the fact that the rest of the squad is very similar, McCullum and Stokes should be able to have them playing better cricket.

I don’t think they aren’t the finest players in England; I simply think the caliber of players coming out of county football is low. Hopefully, McCullum will be able to get more from them.

