Kevin Pietersen Lavishes Praises on Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is the leading run-scorer of TATA IPL 2022. Kevin Pietersen admits Buttler’s performance in the IPl while he also discusses how MI, Mumbai Indians, fails to win games this year, where most star names are struggling.

It’s amazing to be back in India:

When the crowd comes to enjoy Cricket, the atmosphere helps players even more as they can give their best performances. T20 cricket is not the best for the bowlers. The batters can show their innovative tricks making the tournament unique in this format.

Mumbai Indians are having a nightmare:

This year, Mumbai Indians have weakened their bowling by letting Trent Boult go, whereas Jofra Archer is injured. In this short format, Left-arm seamers are an essential commodity for their different angle. Boult is a great left-arm seamer worldwide in recent times. According to Kevin Pietersen, he is the biggest loss ahead of Quinton de Kock and the Pandya brothers.

Jos Buttler is the best in the world:

Kevin Pietersen all praise for Jos Buttler. Jos Buttler has made an excellent start in this IPL, and he is the best batsman in the T20 format by a mile. His different array of shots and execution of shots is quite unmatchable. Besides, his calmness is also preferable. However, KL Rahul is another player who has these skills. Both of them have excellent shot-making and ball-striking capability.

David Warner is one of the players who is going well, and you must watch his stylish batting. He struggled last year when he was with the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is an emotional person, and you will get performance from him when you make him happy off the field.

Three-format players need a break:

According to Kevin Pietersen, players who play all three formats need a break. Several players look entirely burnt out at the moment. While Jos Buttler has taken a break during England’s Test series in the West Indies, players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jonny Bairstow have been with their national teams in all formats for a long time. Besides, they live in bubbles for months on end.

They have been playing most matches for their respective teams to fulfill the condition of most matches for their boards in the last couple of years. As they are star players, all cricket lovers come to watch their game mainly because they always remain under constant pressure.

Kevin Pietersen thinks that they need a six-month break. They should travel somewhere like the US, London, etc., to refresh their minds, and it helps them to concentrate on their games.

The expanded competition is working well:

In this IPL, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow SuperGiants are the two new teams going well. These two teams have a bunch of new players with fresh energy. It seems like they are enjoying their games.

Comments