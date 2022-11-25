KP’s T20 WC Team of the Tournament is Out, 2 Indians Find Their Place

The Betway ambassador chooses his Team of the Tournament

Jos Buttler scored 225 runs for England

After Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket, Buttler had enormous shoes to fill, yet he excelled as a skipper during this competition.

He was England’s leading scorer and did a good job of controlling his men.

Pietersen praised Buttler’s leadership, saying: “Buttler had some enormous shoes to fill after Eoin Morgan departed from international cricket but proved himself as a captain in this tournament.” He also praised Hales, calling his “three critical knocks” in those must-win games “match-winners.”

212 runs by Alex Hales (England)

Hales proved to be the match-winner for England that Kevin predicted before the tournament.

He scored three crucial runs against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and India when it counted the most.

New Zealander Glenn Phillips scored 201 runs.

Phillips was New Zealand’s best batter in another successful Black Caps campaign.

During the World Cup, his century against Sri Lanka was among the best performances.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza had 219 runs and 10 wickets.

The associate nations have excelled in the T20 format, and Raza of Zimbabwe attracted my attention with his all-around skills.

Against some of the finest in the world, finishing with 219 runs and 10 wickets is no small accomplishment.

Curran, Sam (England)

13 dismissals

He went from being a part-time player for England to winning Player of the Tournament at a World Cup. He will be a crucial member of this team as they try to defend their titles in the white-ball era.

Virat Kohli (India)

296 runs

For Kevin, one of the tournament’s highlights was witnessing King Kohli at his peak, finishing the World Cup with a sizable lead in total runs scored.

He has received a lot of criticism in the last few years, but I always believed he could rise to the top again.

India’s Surya Kumar Yadav scored 239 runs.

This batter is simply amazing to see and has to be among the top white-ball hitters right now.

He previously did it on the international level after lighting up the IPL for several years.

11 wickets for Pakistan’s Shadab Khan

Without Shadab, Pakistan would not have advanced to the final.

His exploits against South Africa advanced them to the final rounds, and he displayed great ball control throughout.

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga has 15 wickets.

It’s an amazing accomplishment to lead the wicket rankings at two straight T20 World Cups.

The leggy is one of the best white-ball spinners out there.

11 wickets for Anrich Nortje (South Africa)

Across all game formats, Nortje has established himself as an elite bowler.

His express pace is a dangerous weapon, and he was clearly showing off his aptitude for getting wickets.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi has 11 wickets.

Sad to see Shaheen leave the game wounded in the championship; Pakistan had a chance with his remaining death overs.

At the age of 22, he led a pace attack of world-class calibre, demonstrating his talent.

