Lasith Malinga is the Most Deadly Bowler: Lungi Ngidi

Undoubtedly T20 games have made their recognition in the market and have allowed many people to showcase their talents on a big stage. At Betway, Kevin Pietersen ambassador, commentators Aakash Chopra and Ian Bishop, and the South African stars Lungi Ngidi and Rassie Van Der Dussen revealed the T20 Goats in five categories. Let’s take a look:

Most consistent scorer in T20 all the time:

Virat Kohli is the man who has been the most consistent scorer in T20 and is known for changing the perception of the game completely. As per Akash Chopra, 30s in T20 can no longer be seen as the new 50, because Virat Kohli has been making 50 consistently, with the help of a simple and traditional technique applied to test cricket, but he kept the power game going in T20 at the same time.

Six-Hitter

For hitting best sixes, no one is close to Christopher Henry Gayle. Also known as GOAT for T20 batting style, he has evolved the complete batting game in T20. His sixes are so natural that you can see him swinging his bat and hitting it out of the boundaries in a blink of an eye. Watching him bat is great and be ready to be awestruck when he is on the pitch.

Spinning:

Sunil Narine is the best spinner as he is famous for his variation style. With him, the batters never know where the ball is spinning around. Playing against him is like landing in an unknown country where you do not know anything, said Indian commentator Akash Chopra. He is one of the best spinners known for his unique bowling style and leaving the batters and his audience amazed.

Death Bowler:

Lasith Malinga is the man who owned the title of death bowler in T20 matches. He is best known for taking risks, as he shocked everyone by experimenting in the last bowl of an IPL Final match. Isn’t it amazing to watch a match with a player where you never know what the next delivery is gonna be?

Best Fielder

It isn’t clear to pick up, but AB de Villers is mind-blowing. His presence in the field is inspiring for the rest, and the kind of catches he has taken are out of the world. Hats off to AB de Villers, and we hope to have more players like him soon.

It’s amazing to know about these best players in the T20 format from the former and current cricket players.

