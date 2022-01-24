Leon bet was established in 2007 and operates under a Curacao license, which allows it to operate in a large number of countries, including India. There are plenty of sports to choose from, including India’s favorite cricket, great bonuses, quality customer service and high odds.

Features and benefits of Leon Bet

Leon bet India website has a nice design and has and easy navigation. It may be difficult for newcomers to find some categories, but in general, the user interface is clear.

On the main page you’ll find a list of events with high odds and you’ll be able to choose the one you like. The site is friendly to players from India, so you’ll be able to use the site comfortably in your native language and fund your account using convenient payment systems, using rupees for deposits and withdrawals.

One of the main advantages of the bookmaker’s office is fast payouts. There is an available minimum deposit of Rs. 100 and a rather low withdrawal threshold of Rs. 500. Another attractive point – for the first deposit you can get a cool bonus of up to Rs 10,000!

To make your time in the game club more comfortable, we offer a handy mobile app for Android anytime, anywhere.

How to sign up at Leon Bet

If you are already 18 years old, you can easily create an account on this betting site. To do this you have to:

Visit Leon official site . You can also download the app and register using it. Find the yellow button “Registration” in the top right corner of the main page. Click on it. Fill out a form consisting of three parts. Verify your identity.

Identity verification is necessary to protect the bookmaker from fraudsters who create a lot of fake accounts and withdraw money. To verify your identity, you need to give the staff of the gambling club a photo of your passport or other documents, which will make it clear that the data you entered is true.

Leon Bet Bonuses

Leon Bet regularly offers various bonuses and promotions. For every win, the player gets points, which can be exchanged for valuable prizes. The number of points received depends on the amount of winnings. Also additional points are given for the lost amount. One point is equal to one U.S. dollar, lost or won. In addition to prizes, bettors can exchange the points received for real money.

Welcome Bonus

For all newbies, LeonBet has prepared a nice bonus as an incentive for registration. To get it, you need to make your first deposit, and you will get extra money in your bonus account.

This bonus works for both bookmaker office and casino and equals 120%. In this case, you can get a bonus of up to 10,000 rupees at the bookmaker’s office, and up to 20,000 rupees at the casino.

To get the bonus, you need to make a minimum deposit of Rs 500. The more money you deposit, the bigger the bonus will be. Keep in mind, however, that the gift will need to be wagered, and that’s not easy. So allocate your options wisely and deposit only the amount that will give you the benefit.

How to download the Leon bet app

The mobile app was developed to make it more convenient for Leon Bet users to bet at any time and in any place without signing in via a computer. It offers the same functions as the official site.

You will be able to place bets, make deposits and withdrawals, get bonuses, communicate with the 24/7 support team and much more. The only thing you cannot do through the mobile client is view your results and statistics. You can only download the app on Android devices.

Leon Bet app for Android

To download the apk file for your Android smartphone, you need to:

Go to the official Leon Bet website from your cell phone. Click on the Android icon in the right column. Get the file.

By default, installing files from unknown sources is not available on Android devices. To enable this feature, go to your phone’s security settings and check the appropriate option.

The Leon Bet app will work on Android 5.0 and higher without crashes or crashes.

If you don’t want or can’t install the mobile app for some reason, you can use the handy mobile version of the website.

That’s the end of our Leon bet review – be sure to register with the bookmaker’s office, get cool bonuses and win real money!

