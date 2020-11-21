Owning an SUV defines luxury. The better view of the road and raised ground clearance enhances the driving experience. If you are thinking of buying an SUV, you must consider things like budget, performance, maintenance, and capacity.

Here is the list of top 10 popular SUV cars in India:

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is ruling the demand market for SUVs. Despite being a new company in the Indian market, this company has managed to win the trust of the people and has the ability to offer a lot of features at an affordable cost. The price range of Kia Sonet is Rs 6.91 lakhs to 12.99 lakhs. You can buy this car for:

It has 2 Petrol Engines and 1 diesel Engine variant on offer.

The car comes in both automatic as well as a manual transmission.

The mileage of Sonet depends on the fuel variant and ranges from 18.2 to 24.1 km/liter.

5 seater car and is tuned to 7-speed gear transmission.

It is super comfortable to drive with power steering, ABS, automatic climate control, and fog lights in front.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai introduced its affordable petrol engine car Creta in the price range of Rs.9.82 lakhs to Rs.17.32 lakhs. Other features that can fascinate you to buy Creta includes:

Excellent mileage of 21.4 kmpl from its petrol engine.

Manual and automatic transmission with an engine of 1497 cubic capacity.

Power steering, ABS, Automatic Climate Control, Fog lights, and air conditioner for comfort.

Leather steering and leather seats give it a luxe appeal.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Another popular SUV in the market is Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

This SUV falls in the price range of Rs.7.34 lakhs to Rs. 11.41 lakhs. These are the features of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara:

The petrol engine can store 48 liters for both manual or automatic versions. The engine is mated to 4-speed transmission in automatic

Offers 18.76 kmpl mileage from the engine that is of 1462 cubic capacity.

Power steering, automatic climate control, power windows in front, and fog light in front.

Tata Nexon

Another powerful SUV in the market is Tata Nexon priced between Rs.6.99 lakhs to Rs.12.70 lakhs. You can choose to buy the car considering the features like:

17.0 kmpl mileage from a petrol engine of 1199 cubic capacity and 21.5 kmpl mileage from a diesel engine of 1497 cubic capacity.

Manual and automatic transmission possible for both petrol and diesel engines.

6-speed gearbox transmission, 5 seater capacity, power steering, power windows in front, air-conditioner, and fog lights in front improves the driving comfort.

KIA SELTOS

Launched in the year 2020, KIA Seltos forms the popular demand amongst the buyers. This midsize SUV is priced between Rs. 9.89 lakhs to Rs.17.34 lakhs. KIA Seltos is popular because of its attractive features like:

Mileage of 20.8 kmpl and powerful engine of 1497 cubic capacity.

Automatic and manual transmission for both petrol and diesel variants of the car.

5 seater capacity, 6-speed gearbox transmission, and BS-VI compliant engine.

Tata Harrier

Tata is the most reliable and trusted brand when you talk about SUVs. Harrier received a magnificent response in the market. The features that fascinated the buyers include:

Affordable price range Rs.13.7 lakhs to Rs.20.25 lakhs for the only available Diesel variant. Both manual and automatic transmission are out in the market.

The mileage delivery of Tata Harrier is 17kmpl and the vehicle sports an engine of 1956 cubic capacity. The fuel tank capacity is 50 liters.

5 seater capacity, power steering, power windows in front, air-conditioner, and fog lights in front improves the driving comfort.

Mahindra XUV 300

The slash in the price of Mahindra XUV has brought the SUV to light. The price range of this SUV falls between Rs.7.95 lakhs and Rs.12.30 lakhs. You can purchase this car as:

It comes in both petrol and diesel variants offering a mileage of 17.0 kmpl to 20.0 kmpl.

This 5 seater SUV has a Diesel engine of 1497 cubic capacity while the petrol engine is 1197 cubic capacity. The fuel tank capacity is 42 liters.

This robust car from Mahindra comes with power steering, power windows in front, an air-conditioner, and fog lights in front adds to driving convenience.

Jeep Compass

Amongst the premium offerings of SUVs in India, Jeep Compass forms the choice of classicists. It is popular for these features like:

Price ranges between Rs.15.60 lakhs to Rs.25 lakhs.

Both petrol and diesel variants are available that are BS 6 compliant. The petrol engine is 1368 cc while the diesel is 1956 cc.

5 seater compact jeep offers a mileage of 14.01 to 17.1 kmpl depending on the fuel type.

Fuel tank capacity is 60 liters and for driving comfort, the Jeep Compass has power steering, power windows, an air conditioner, and a multi-function steering wheel.

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner captured the Indian market ever since it was launched in the year 2009. It falls in the price range of Rs.28.18 lakhs to Rs.34.20 lakhs.

It is available in both petrol and diesel variants with manual and automatic transmission.

Toyota Fortuner comes in two variants one with 2694 engine cc and a mileage of 10.2 kmpl. Another version has a 2577 engine cc with a mileage of 14.24 kmpl.

Toyota is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and offers a 4X4 drive type.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio maintains its place despite several facelifts. The price of the car falls between Rs.12.42 lakhs to Rs.16.27 lakhs. Mahindra can be a choice of purchase as:

This 7 seater BS6 compliant engine enabled car offers a mileage of 16.36 kmpl.

The engine is powerful with 2179 cc.

It has a 4X4 drive system and a 6-speed gearbox with manual transmission only.

Safety standards in all of these classes of SUVs are maintained at a high level. All the cars have child lock, central lock, ABS, and sufficient airbags for safety purposes.

But, that is not all when you drive the vehicle on the road. You must own a car insurance to protect your car from unexpected damages from fire, theft, accident, and natural damage.

You should buy a car insurance policy online. Why? Just have a look at the benefits of buying car insurance online:

You save time: There is no need to visit the insurance office or set a meeting with an insurance agent

You save money: As there are no middlemen/agents involved in purchasing car insurance online, so you can avail of the same insurance benefits at a cheaper premium because the commission of the insurance agent is excluded.

You take unbiassed decisions : You can choose the dimension of the cover independently and decide whether or not you want any add-on or not.

Compare and choose the best deal: Easy comparison between different policies is possible.

Zero paper-work: Just provide the details of your car and select the coverage and add-ons as per your requirements, pay the money online, and now your car has an insurance policy.

