Looking For The Best Restaurants In Delhi? Plum By Bent Chair Should Definitely Be On Your List

Dilliwalon we know you have a special place for delicious food in your heart and the city is packed with restaurants that will satisfy all your cravings.

However, there is one place that we absolutely love and it is considered to be one of the best restaurants in Delhi. Wanna know why? Read on…

A Breathtaking ambience awaits you at Plum By Bent Chair. The name describes the décor perfectly because the interiors are done up in rich shades of plum. The quirky vibe of the place is very different from anything you would have experienced before.

So, whether you’re planning a date night with your boo or just looking to kick back with your peeps, this is one restaurant you definitely must consider.

Drinks to die for!

From deliciously unique teas to boozy cocktails, the drinks menu of Plum By Bent Chair is vast! Obviously, they have classics like Martinis and LIITs but their signature cocktails have our hearts! Unusual concoctions like Fig In Fashion and Sriracha Bloody Mary are just so delicious!

Food for the soul

Pair your yummy cocktails with food that will warm your soul. Want some sushi? Or how about some flavour-packed bao? How does a cheesy thin crust pizza sound? Whatever you’re in the mood for, they have it.

Be sure to try the Dim Sum and Bar Tapas because they go really well with the drinks. You can satisfy your cravings for something sugary with desserts like Wing Cupid Angels and Bunny Stool Sculpture.

