Luxury Interior Designer Cost in 2026

Summary:

Luxury interior design in 2026 can cost anywhere from a few lakhs to ₹25 lakh or more, depending on the size of your home and how customised you want it to be. The materials you choose, the amount of furniture, the level of detailing and the work involved in executing the design all play a part. If you are trying to estimate your 2 BHK interior design cost, for instance, a premium modular home and a fully customised luxury home can have very different budgets.

Introduction

There is no single number you can attach to a luxury interior. Ask three homeowners to describe their dream interiors and you will probably get three very different answers. One might want a clean, contemporary home with premium laminates and smart storage. Another might want custom furniture, designer lighting, natural stone and statement pieces throughout the house.

What is the Average Luxury Interior Design Cost in 2026?

As a starting point, these are broad budget ranges you can keep in mind:

Home Size Approximate Luxury Interior Budget 1 BHK ₹5–10 lakh+ 2 BHK ₹8–15 lakh+ 3 BHK ₹12–22 lakh+ 4 BHK ₹18–30 lakh+ Larger luxury homes ₹25 lakh onwards

These are only indicative ranges. Your actual quote could be different depending on your home’s size, condition, materials, design choices and scope of work.

How Much Does a Luxury 2 BHK Interior Cost?

When people search for 2 BHK interior design cost, they often expect one straightforward figure. In reality, the range can be quite wide.

A premium 2 BHK could start at around ₹8 lakh, while a more elaborate luxury project can easily cross ₹15 lakh. The difference usually comes down to how much you customise.

For example, your budget could include:

A modular kitchen with premium hardware

Full-height wardrobes

Custom TV and storage units

Beds and bedside furniture

False ceiling and layered lighting

Premium wall finishes

Curtains and soft furnishings

Statement furniture and décor

Bathroom upgrades

Custom storage solutions

You do not necessarily need every one of these to create a luxurious home. It is more about deciding where you want to spend and where a simpler solution will work.

What Actually Makes Luxury Interiors More Expensive?

The word “luxury” can mean different things to different homeowners. For some, it means imported materials. For others, it means having furniture designed specifically for their space.

A few things tend to have the biggest effect on the budget.

Customisation: Bespoke furniture and storage take more time and planning than standard modular solutions.

Materials: Veneer, acrylic, glass, natural stone and premium laminates all come at different price points.

Hardware: Premium hinges, drawer channels, handles and wardrobe accessories can add up surprisingly quickly.

Lighting: A luxury home usually has more than one ceiling light. Cove lighting, profile lights, pendant fixtures and accent lighting all add to the cost.

Civil work: If you want to move walls, change flooring, modify plumbing or add electrical points, the renovation budget will increase.

This is why two homes with the same carpet area can end up with completely different interior costs.

How Can an Interior Design Cost Calculator Help You Plan?

If you are still at the budgeting stage, an interior design cost calculator can be a useful place to start. You can usually enter details such as your home size, the rooms you want to design and the kind of finish you have in mind.

It gives you a rough idea of what you may need to set aside before you start meeting designers.

But do not treat the number as a final quote. Your actual home may have structural limitations, unusual dimensions or specific requirements that an online calculator cannot account for.

For example, a homeowner who wants standard wardrobes will have a very different budget from someone asking for custom wardrobes with premium finishes and specialised storage.

What is Usually Included in a Luxury Interior Design Package?

This depends on the designer, so always check the scope before comparing prices.

A full-service interior package may include:

Space planning

2D and 3D designs

Modular kitchen

Wardrobes and storage

Living room furniture

Bedroom furniture

Lighting design

Material and finish selection

Electrical and ceiling planning

Manufacturing

Installation

Project management

Some designers may charge separately for certain services or products. Others may offer a more comprehensive package.

The top brands like Bonito Designs approach home interiors as a complete project, bringing design, storage, furniture, materials and execution together. That kind of end-to-end model can make budgeting easier because you can discuss the home as one project instead of coordinating several different vendors yourself.

How Much Should You Budget for a Luxury 3 BHK?

A luxury 3 BHK could broadly fall somewhere around ₹12–22 lakh or more, but again, the scope makes a big difference.

If you want premium modular interiors with selected upgrades, you may stay towards the lower end. If you are planning bespoke furniture, premium finishes, detailed lighting and extensive décor, the budget can go considerably higher.

One practical tip is to make a room-by-room list before approaching a designer. Decide what you need in the kitchen, living room, bedrooms, bathrooms and other spaces. It becomes much easier to discuss the budget when you know what you actually want.

Does the Location of Your Home Affect Interior Design Cost?

It can. Labour charges, transportation, availability of materials, site access and local vendor rates can vary from one city or neighbourhood to another.

The condition of the property matters too. A new apartment handed over with basic finishes may need a very different level of work compared with an older home that requires renovation before the interiors can begin.

This is another reason online estimates should be treated as a starting point. Once a designer sees your floor plan and understands the scope, the estimate can become much more realistic.

Can You Make a Luxury Home Look Expensive Without Overspending?

Yes, and this is where good planning can make a real difference.

You do not have to use the most expensive material in every corner of your home. Instead, think about where a premium finish will actually be noticed.

You could spend more on a beautiful kitchen, a custom headboard, good lighting or a living room feature wall, while choosing simpler finishes for areas that receive less attention.

A few other ways to keep the budget under control include:

Prioritise the rooms that matter most to you Use premium finishes selectively instead of everywhere Invest in durable hardware and high-use elements Avoid unnecessary civil changes Finalise the design before production begins Compare complete quotations rather than individual product prices

The idea is not to make the home look expensive for the sake of it. It should feel well-designed, comfortable and personal.

Should You Use a Cost Calculator Before Meeting an Interior Designer?

A Cost calculator can be handy if you have no idea where your budget should start. It can help you understand whether the design you have in mind is broadly within your expected spending range.

Once you start discussing the project with a designer, though, the estimate should become much more specific. Your floor plan, materials, storage requirements, electrical work, furniture and installation all need to be considered.

An interior design cost calculator is therefore best used for initial planning, not as a substitute for a detailed project quotation.

What Should You Ask Before Finalising Your Interior Budget?

Before you sign anything, make sure you know exactly what you are paying for.

Ask your designer:

What is included in the quoted price?

Are design and project management fees included?

Which materials and brands will be used?

Is installation included?

Are civil and electrical works included?

What happens if I make design changes?

Are delivery and transportation charges included?

What warranty is provided?

What happens after the project is handed over?

What is the expected timeline?

A cheaper quotation is not necessarily cheaper in the end if several important items are excluded.

Is Luxury Interior Design Worth the Extra Cost?

That really depends on what you want from your home.

If you care about custom furniture, premium materials, detailed lighting and a design that feels tailored to your lifestyle, spending more may make sense. If you mainly need functional storage and a clean finish, you may not need to go all the way into a luxury specification.

The important part is knowing what you are paying for. Instead of simply asking for a “luxury interior”, tell your designer what luxury means to you — whether that is a beautifully finished kitchen, a hotel-style bedroom, hidden storage, statement lighting or customised furniture.

That gives the designer something practical to work with and makes it easier to build a budget around your actual priorities.

FAQs

What is the luxury interior design cost for a 2 BHK in 2026?

A luxury 2 BHK can broadly cost around ₹8–15 lakh or more. The final amount depends on the materials, furniture, customisation, finishes and amount of work involved.

Does luxury interior design include furniture?

It can, but this depends on the package. Ask whether loose furniture, lighting, décor and other furnishings are included before comparing quotations.

How accurate is an online interior design cost calculator?

It is useful for getting a rough starting figure, but it cannot account for every detail of your home. A personalised quotation based on your floor plan and requirements will be more accurate.

What has the biggest impact on luxury interior cost?

The overall scope and level of customisation usually make a significant difference. Bespoke furniture, premium materials, extensive lighting and civil work can all push the budget higher.

Can I get a luxury look on a smaller budget?

Yes. You can focus your spending on high-impact areas such as the living room, kitchen or master bedroom and use simpler finishes elsewhere. Good space planning and lighting can also make a home feel much more premium.

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