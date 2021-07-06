Magical Tips on Bank PO Exam Preparation

Every year 8 to 10 lakh candidates apply for Bank PO exams whereas the number of seats available lies between 3000 – 4000. Thus if you aspire to apply for the post, your chances of selection are about 4%. No need to be upset, in this article we will discuss how to improve your chances of selection by adopting healthy and smart preparation tips.

4 Magical Tips on Bank PO Exam

Proper Planning

It is important to come up with a process that helps you in the most effective way. We are often under a perception that if you do not study 18 hours a day you will not succeed but this is not true. You must create a balance between preparation and relaxation. Take frequent breaks while studying to keep yourself fresh.

Update Yourself and Practice GK

Stay updated at all times. You can download News apps like Inshorts that constantly notify you on the local as well as global affairs. In addition to this, develop a habit of reading newspapers, magazines, and journals. This will not only help you to get a hold on General awareness but you will experience improvement in vocabulary and verbal skills.

Topic wise studying

This is the first and an important prerequisite before you start your preparation. You must be aware of the syllabus and the weightage of every section as it will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses. You will be able to come up with a counter solution to handle the sections that you find comparatively difficult. Visit oliveboard.in to practice mock tests.

Frequent Revisions

Revisions are often underrated when it comes to taking exams but revision is the most significant step while preparing for government exams like Bank PO. It helps you keep a track on how much you have covered so far and brushes up your memory.

It is an interesting and important exercise to do before you face your exams. You should make sure to leave the one month before the exam for revision and during this time you shouldn’t touch any new topics rather brush up on whatever you have learned so far.

Glance at the syllabus

Know the Syllabus well

The IBPS PO syllabus consists of the following abilities:

English Language

Quantitative Ability

Reasoning Ability

Computer Knowledge

General Awareness, Economy and Banking

Detailed Description

IBPS PO Syllabus Subject State of Examination Topics Reasoning Ability Prelims & Mains Coding-Decoding Input-Output Blood Relations Syllogism Tabulation Puzzle Seating Arrangement Logical Reasoning Coded Inequalities Alphanumeric Series Ranking/Direction/Alphabet Test Data Sufficiency General Awareness Mains Key National Institutions Budget and Monetary Plans of the Government India’s Financial and Banking System General Knowledge Banking Awareness Current Affairs Financial Awareness Quantitative Aptitude Prelims & Mains Surds and Indices Linear Equation Quadratic Equation Data Sufficiency Permutation, Combination, and Probability Sequence and Series Simplification and Approximation Profit and Loss Number Systems Mixtures and Alligations Ratio and Proportion, Percentage Simple and Compound Interest Data Interpretation Work and Time Mensuration – Cylinder, Cone, Sphere Time and Distance English Language Prelims & Mains Idioms & Phrases Verbal Ability Vocabulary Paragraph Completion Reading Comprehension Cloze Test Fill in the blanks Multiple Meaning / Error Spotting Para jumbles/ Sentence Rearrangement Tenses Rules Computer Knowledge Mains Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies Networking Operating System Computer Software Computer Hardware Internet Microsoft Office Computer Abbreviation Memory Keyboard Shortcuts

How to prepare for the Reasoning Ability section of the Bank PO Exam?

Experts say that this is one of the sections where you can score higher easily. As the questions in this section require minimum or no calculations. This is the reason that this section takes less time as well. The standard structure of the questions is one paragraph with 5 sub-questions

How to prepare for the Quantitative Aptitude section of the Bank PO Exam?

Questions in the Quantitative Aptitude section can be slightly trickier. The questions are based on Data Interpretation and can take up more time as they require calculation. To effectively answer this section you must have a good sense of data interpretation which includes:

Knowledge of charts Pie Chart Bar chart Histograms Tabulation Line chart, etc



How to prepare for the English Language section of the Bank PO Exam?

English language again is one of the most scoring sections and most liked section. All of us have grown up with English as the second language which gives us a good background and ease of understanding of this subject. The examiner tests you for your basic understanding of the language. To be able to master this section, you should have good command over:

Comprehension

Vocabulary

Speaking skills

This section is an easy one as well as an important one. You should be fully concentrated while solving the questions and you might end up making blunders. It is preferable to also have a grasp on verbal skills.

How to prepare for the General Awareness section of the Bank PO Exam?

This is one of the fundamental and significant units of almost every government exam. The way to get a hold of this section is to continuously follow both local and global current affairs. This can be done by watching NEWS every day and an even better option will be to read newspapers as this will help you in improving general awareness, vocabulary, and verbal skills.

Some of the effective reading materials include:

Newspapers

Journals

Research Papers

Magazines

Static GK is an important part of the General Awareness section. For those of you who aren’t aware of what Static GK is – It is the knowledge of the facts that will never change. For example: “Where is the HQ of the International Cycling Union?”

How to prepare for the Computer Knowledge section of the Bank PO Exam?

This section is meant to test your basic knowledge of working with computers. The syllabus of this section is not very vast. It is good to have a basic understanding of the functionalities of a computer.

Here is all you need to know to crack Bank PO exams. All the best for your exams. Prepare well!

