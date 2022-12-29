Magnificent 10-trans people unmask their new ‘avatar’ in Mansie Bhatt’s “Project Angels” exclusively on ‘Mask TV’

The efforts of two trans people, Arya Pujari and Nikita Mukhyadal, to consider transgenders in police recruitment in the state was another big achievement for this community.

Trending along the same lines, the Bhatt family – daughter Mansie Bhatt, mother Anju Bhatt, son Chiranjeevi Bhatt and father Sanjay Bhatt too has added one more feather to their cap by providing them with a platform in the entertainment arena.

It is an exclusive entertaining show in, for the first time, features only trans women in its cast playing the main protagonists. It is aptly titled “Project Angels” and is streaming on the OTT platform ‘Mask TV’.

Mansie Bhatt, the conceptualise of this show, who is also the writer-director, makes her bold and dashing debut with this project. She says, “All the trans women cast herein will give all the contemporaries a run for their money. It may be a surprise that most of them are first-timers for the camera and the screen. They have gorgeous and drop-dead looks when they present themselves at a fashion show or a beauty pageant. We have ten beautiful souls – Saiba Ansari, Zoya Khan, Garima Grewal, Aafiya Mukri, Sonam Khan, Afreen Shaikh, Alfiya Ansari, Khushie Parghie and Navya Singh – the anchor and the host in the show. With this “Project Angels”, they have hogged the limelight and are surely on their way to achieving stardom in the entertainment field too.”

‘Mask TV’ has all originals with untold stories based on spy thrillers, action, dramas, romance, horror, comedies, and suspense..a complete entertainment package for the entire family.

Their catalogue also includes an espionage drama in Kashmir titled “Mission 70”, “Mussoorie House”, “Bhookh-Kahani Ek Jaanwar Ki”, “And double Shades”, amongst many others. Their favourite old shows telecast on Doordarshan in the 90s are also being re-aired, like “Manzilen”, with others and an interesting chat show “Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka?”.

Sanjay Bhatt is the Mentor and Promoter of Mask TV. Anju Bhatt is the promoter, and one of its directors, including Mansie Bhatt. Chiranjeevi Bhatt is the CEO of this OTT platform.

This platform has a user-friendly app that can be downloaded easily from Google Play, Apple and Jio.

