Making a Career in Commerce After 12th

Students of the current generation have moved way ahead of the days when the career choices they had to make were limited to the streams of Science, Arts, and Commerce. Modern-day students have a wide range of options to choose a career from. Talking about careers in commerce, gone are the days when students only thought of becoming an accountant or just pursue Bachelors in Commerce degree course. Students now have the luxury to look up to a large number of diverse fields to make a career in.

Another reason for this paradigm shift in attitudes of the students is that they have now started to care less about what other people are doing or what they have to say about their lives. Societal pressure which existed in a more cruel form earlier than it is today is a norm, which has ruined many lives by making students choose a career that never gave them the satisfaction of achieving something special and was of no use. For the commerce students, the choice of their careers must be such that every day of work is an enjoyable experience and for that to happen to you have to choose something that you like and which matches your interests. So, a piece of advice to all commerce students is, that do not buck under the societal pressure and the traditions, get hold of your career, chase your dreams and do something which thrills you. Commerce is surely more than just B.com and this is what you have to learn.

#1. Pursue A Postgraduate Degree In Management

The most traditional option that students opt after completing graduation is to go for a specialized postgraduation degree. BBA teaches you the fundamentals that are required for an MBA. It is in fact, though as an elementary course to embark upon the journey to complete your MBA. Although other graduates are also eligible for applying to an MBA it is a fact that life in an MBA becomes quite easy for a student with a degree in BBA. As an option after graduation one can either do an MBA or a PGDM. Both the courses are professional and are aimed at inculcating advance knowledge and skills regarding business affairs and management of these businesses. As stated, the students get to specialize in a particular stream of choice as part of the postgraduation degree which makes them a highly trained professional and widen their future employment prospects.

#2. Work In The Government Sector

The most popular option in career in commerce after graduation is to appear for graduate-level government exams like IBPS, SBI, other bank exams, SSC-CGL, UPSC, etc. Where the syllabus will be focused on the knowledge of banking and business as well. With a degree in commerce, good efforts in preparation can help you in cracking these exams. A BBA student knows the functioning of banks, their administration and about various business-related affairs during the course. So a management student can be a serious candidate for these exams and can become a government-employ by sailing through these.

#3. Insurance:

Another sector that has seen rapid growth due to the implementation of the liberalization policy in India. There are a huge number of opportunities that can be explored in this field to make a good career.

#4 – Capital market:

Again, thanks to a liberalized Indian economy, India has been welcomed by capitalists with a fine deal of investments and amazing projects. These projects have given birth to large quantum of jobs and have surely brought about an increase in employment opportunities in the commerce field.

#5 – Accounting and Taxation

Employment opportunities in this field would never decline so be optimistic about this field always. BPO and KPO sector is expanding and has the demand for talented individuals. Skilled accountants are also being welcomed with open arms in both the national as well as the international job market.

#6. Investments:

Investments are the biggest source of high incomes in the world. Investment-related industries are therefore seeing the best phase in the corporate world. Positions for mutual fund executive, investment banker, equity research analyst, capital market manager, venture capitalist, asset manager, and real estate are always open and traded by many. Commerce students must seriously look into making a career out of this field.

