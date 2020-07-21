Making The Cut In The Relam of Success : Sahil Gahalyan

After working hard from last two year, Sahil Gahalyan has made the cut in the realm of social media marketing.This Young fellow from Sonipat, Haryana is just 18 years old.He is an unstoppable and one of the most influential and youngest Event Manager, Digital Expert of the epoch. He is a perfect example of dedication towards his passion. Sahil Gahalyan is a self-made booming personality who has Amassed knowledge in his niche at such a young age.

As an event manager and digital expert, you can see him constantly making effort to avoid becoming stagnated in his creative thinking. This young lad retains massive success and has substantiated well that age doesn’t matter, it’s all about passion, vision, and diligence.

Sahil Gahalyan handles numerous social accounts of many high profile celebrities and helps them to have an active thriving social media presence and to grow their social media presence the right way on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. He clearly knows how to navigate the social space organically. From managing social media accounts to his own events, Sahil also collaborated and worked with many notable artists from the industry and is doing a great job from the moment he started up his passion. Sahil Gahalyan has also been seen with many celebrities like Vatsal Sheth (Indian Film Actor), Karan Kundra (Television Actor), and Ansh Bagri (Actor), also he is in contact with many famous YouTubers and content creators.

Talking about his work profile- Sahil Gahalyan did many successful and unforgettable large scale events with MTV celebrities as well as a reality show based web series which was hosted by MTV fame Mia Lakra and Karan Kundra. The teaser of the show is already out and shortly the episodes will be aired on YouTube. Born with an immense variety of talents Sahil Gahalyan screams motivation and growth that exhorts the youth to work for their goal.

Ace Casting Director- turned Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi who holds record with India Book & Asia Book of Records for maximum castings and now a renowned Film Director said in his Instagram Live session that Sahil helps him in resolving technical issues smoothly and instantly associated with Instagram and Facebook. In future Sahil Gahalyan will be seen working with many new faces from the entertainment industry, also he is all set to launch his new website to help people connect and solve any issues related to social media or events. He will unveil numerous new projects coming along his way very soon. Well! We wish him good luck with a bright future. No doubt, he is someone who can single-handedly manage his task with full commitment.

