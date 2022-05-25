Malware can disable your computer, corrupt or delete files, steal your personal information (for example, read your keyboard password) or use your gadget for personal gain (for example, to send spam). Malware can be divided into viruses, worms, and Trojans.

Computer viruses spread quickly by copying themselves, often unnoticed by the user. Such software infects and can even delete files, takes up system space, and causes computer malfunctions. In most cases, these are executable files (with .exe, .com extensions) or documents (.doc, .xls) that contain malicious macros.

Types of Viruses

Network worms are malicious programs that spread independently via the Internet and local networks. They multiply rapidly and act in secret from the owner of an infected computer. For example, they send infected messages all over the address book of an email program or organize a bot for sending spam or mining cryptocurrencies. Due to the intense spreading process, they can overload the network and even render it unusable.

Trojans are malicious programs that disguise themselves as harmless or even valuable programs so that you run them on your device yourself (for example, by downloading a file with a trojan from a file-sharing site). Unlike viruses and worms, they cannot spread on their own. The purpose of such a “Trojan horse” is to give an intruder access to your computer, after which he can get your passwords and other valuable information.

Where Can I Get Infected?

The favorite way for malware to spread is via email, instant messengers, and programs designed to bypass existing rules: free rating-boosting in social networks, interception of SMS messages from other people’s phones, spyware (“Find out where your family members are right now!”), additional functions in services that do not exist officially (VIP access, gifts, color change of icons in messenger, etc.).

How to Protect Yourself?

Don’t open any attachments sent by unknown senders. If a friend sent you a file, make sure you contact them and find out what it contains. Delete suspicious messages at once.

Pay attention to the attachment’s extension.

Make sure you enable the extensions display mode on your system. Malicious files are often disguised as ordinary graphics, audio, or video files.

Turn a complete ban on receiving emails with executable attachments. If you need to obtain a program in the mail, ask the sender to archive it beforehand.

If you accidentally open an email with an executable attachment but haven’t run it yet, send the message to the trash. And you should delete it not only from your Inbox but also from your Deleted Items folder.

Read it if you suddenly get a notification that your email has not been delivered. If the reason is the possible sending of a virus, urgently check your computer with an antivirus program.

Make sure that you have the latest browser and antivirus versions installed. Check regularly for operating system updates.

Do not disable the watchdog programs that come with antivirus. They usually run at computer startup and monitor program activity, blocking unwanted actions and requests to the system.

Check the downloaded files with your antivirus. Run a full system scan regularly to prevent infections.

Don’t forget to change your passwords.

Back up your important information regularly.

Protect Your Wireless Router

Wireless networks connect computers, mobile devices, tablets, and gaming systems. Such a network is convenient but very vulnerable. However, a few simple steps can help protect it:

Change the router’s name from the default to a unique one that’s hard to guess.

Set a strong password for the router.

Choose WPA2 or WPA security settings for the router. They are more secure than WEP.

If your router has guest login capability, disable it. You can set a unique guest password, so you don’t have to tell your guests the primary password.

Job Search Scams

Finding a good income online can be more complicated than suffering from scammers. So how do people get scammed when they search for a job online? How not to become a victim of intruders? We tell you.

How Can They Cheat?

Creative assignment before the interview

Even before you are invited to the interview, you are suggested to draw a layout/design a page for the site/write an article on a given topic/develop a strategy for promoting the company on the Internet, and then they disappear. Sometimes the employer may refuse you on the results of the test assignment. But some unscrupulous companies from the very beginning are just set up to use your work for commercial purposes without paying a penny.

Paid calls and SMS

A letter from a potential employer inviting you for an interview is sent to the job seeker’s email. However, there is one condition: to contact the company, you must call or send an SMS to a premium number.

Paid training or materials

The employer informs you that you are suitable for the vacancy, but to start work, you need to study the methodology, take a paid test, or buy a license. After you pay, the scammers stop contacting you.

Questionnaires

An employer offers to fill out a registration form and then asks for a small amount of money to pay those who process the questionnaires. As a rule, not much money is asked, and the applicant agrees. After which, the employer disappears forever.

Cash on delivery

You are offered to become an exclusive regional representative of some company, and after the interview, they even send you the documents by mail. When you come for the package, it turns out that you have to pay cash on delivery. Despite the contract you now have in hand, you won’t hear from the employer again.

Payment Guarantee

The job seeker is asked to pay for paperwork, a bank card, or open an electronic wallet, to which the salary will allegedly be transferred.

Passport data collection

The applicant receives an invitation for an interview on behalf of a large employer. The letter asks you to send a copy of your passport to obtain a pass to the business center.

How to protect yourself?

Do not send money! At all. Since you are doing the work, you should be paid. A conscientious employer will never charge a job seeker for employment.

Check the company

Search for information about the employer in a search engine. Reviews from other users can save you from losing time and money. A reputable company is bound to have a website where you can see the articles of incorporation and office contacts.

Use well-tested job sites .

The administration of reliable resources cares about reputation, so they do not place suspicious ads. It would also not hurt to search for vacancies directly on the site of the employer you are interested in.

