Medical Aspirants Can Now Appear for NEXT Exam to Grab MBBS License

Union Cabinet recently gave a nod to Common entry and exit exam for Medical candidates. The Government has passed the National Medical Commission Bill, under which it has stated that there must be common entry and exit exam for medical students. This bill cleared to set National Medical Commission and abolish the role of the Medical Council of India.

It was much awaited by the medical aspirants and finally, the cabinet approved the bill. Now no candidates have to appear for the separate exam to practice medicine. Check out more details regarding the new bill passed in the cabinet for the medical students below.

Medical Candidates to Appear for Common Exam for MBBS License

As per the new bill, National Medical Commission will replace the Medical Council of India. Even candidates can be able to appear for a common exit exam to get a license for medicinal practice in the country. As of now, Medical students have to appear for NEET and AIIMS to get admission in medical colleges. From now onwards, one has to appear for the exit exam as well to get the licence for the practice as well.

Even if the candidates passed from the foreign university, then as well the candidate has to appear for the EXIT exam. The NMC will consist of 3 autonomous bodies- Ethics and Medical Registration Board, UG Medical Education Board and PG Medical Educational Board.

Know What NEXT Exam is all about?

Every year almost 80k students get admission in MBBS course in India. Whereas for 50,000 seats in PG courses, approximates 1,50,000 candidates appear for the entrance exam. NEXT Exam, also known as National Exit Test will be a common exam for the final year candidates of MBBS. It will serve the license to the MBBS student to practice in Medical line or get admission in PG courses as well.

As of now, the bill has only been passed in the Cabinet, it yet seeks the approval from the parliament. After the parliamentary nod only it will come into force in the country. We wish all the luck to the aspirants seeking to make their career in the medical field.

