Meet 21 Year old Rajdeepsinh Ribda, The Eminent Figure From Gujarat

Ajay Deep 18/06/2019

A very known public face hailing from the city of Rajkot, born and bought up there, is a social icon over the area of Gujarat.

Hailing from one of the most Influential Royal  Rajputana families, he is a well-known personality among the youth and influencing more than a million people of Gujrat through his massive Instagram following.

He has great taste in cars and owns many Luxurious cars at just 21, ranging from Mustang, Range Rover, Porsche, Mercedes, BMW, Wrangler, Audi and many more.

He has a way with his charismatic personality, which makes all the youth follow this young lad and is seen many times with Bollywood celebrities.

He holds all his car numbers which are  single digit also holds the second largest bidder single digit car number of India

The owner of GTPL, GTPL Hathway is the largest MSO in Gujarat, He Also owns Skoda, Kia Motors, Isuzu showrooms and many more companies of construction and automobile. The Young Entrepreneur plans to cover many more industries in Gujarat.

With great fame comes great responsibility, Rajdeep is also famous for his social work and says helping needy ones is always soothing to me.

The keen believer plans to make poor people’s living conditions better with the help of technology and continuously working for the betterment of society.

Comments

Ajay Deep

Ajay Deep is a young enthusiast who Loves Chandigarh and is always eager to make this beautiful city even more beautiful. A Mechanical Engineer By Chance and Working in an IT MNC by Choice. A Writer, Photographer and a Budding Entrepreneur. A Designer, Developer and Digital Marketing Expert. In brief : A Jack of All Trades and Master of Few :) You may reach Ajay Deep at ajay@chandigarhmetro.com
Chandigarh Metro Media Private Limited © Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved