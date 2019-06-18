Meet 21 Year old Rajdeepsinh Ribda, The Eminent Figure From Gujarat

A very known public face hailing from the city of Rajkot, born and bought up there, is a social icon over the area of Gujarat.

Hailing from one of the most Influential Royal Rajputana families, he is a well-known personality among the youth and influencing more than a million people of Gujrat through his massive Instagram following.

He has great taste in cars and owns many Luxurious cars at just 21, ranging from Mustang, Range Rover, Porsche, Mercedes, BMW, Wrangler, Audi and many more.

He has a way with his charismatic personality, which makes all the youth follow this young lad and is seen many times with Bollywood celebrities.

He holds all his car numbers which are single digit also holds the second largest bidder single digit car number of India

The owner of GTPL, GTPL Hathway is the largest MSO in Gujarat, He Also owns Skoda, Kia Motors, Isuzu showrooms and many more companies of construction and automobile. The Young Entrepreneur plans to cover many more industries in Gujarat.

With great fame comes great responsibility, Rajdeep is also famous for his social work and says helping needy ones is always soothing to me.

The keen believer plans to make poor people’s living conditions better with the help of technology and continuously working for the betterment of society.

Comments