Meet ‘Ayush Diwan Khurana’ The Rising Entrepreneur, Owner of ‘Modello Domani’

‘Modello Domani’ is an Italian name which means ‘style of tomorrow’. It has an international feel to the name and is one of the most popular brands today. It specializes in handmade shoes majorly for men and now they have come up with women category as well. They have a variety of more than 200 ready to wear designs on their website and store. Moreover, the brand offers both zardozi and thread embroidery customised designs. The footwear brand’s major focus is on its quality and customer satisfaction.

Ayush Diwan Khurana is the brainchild behind this brand who started his journey way back in 2010 when Zara had launched its loafers in India. Despite being at a higher price, it took the market away After realizing that they were manufactured in India, Ayush was curious to learn about shoes manufacturing. Later he started his own footwear manufacturing company in Agra. However, he was shocked to learn that our country manufactures the products of international brands at low rates and ends up buying them at a very high rate. That’s when the young mind decided to start his own footwear brand at an affordable price by giving an international appeal to it.

The main USP of Ayush’s brand is that they have a “Picture to Product” customization where a customer can create a pair just by sharing a picture of the shoes. Adding to it, their products are purely handmade which has left many celebrities talking about it. Launched in 2015, their motto is “Happy Feet For All’ which focuses to provide world-class luxury fashion shoes at affordable prices. Besides this, his brand is everyone’s favourite and has been featured in top publications like Forbes India, Economic Times, Business World, Business Standard and many more. Ayush’s biggest achievement is when ‘Modello Domani’ won big at the ‘Franchise India Show’ that aired on Times Now News Network.

For all the footwear lovers, the brand has its own website www.DOMANISHOES.com and have collaborated with huge retail giants like Myntra, Ajio and other designer boutiques of the country. Ayush Diwan Khurana has achieved greatness in his career and we hope he takes his brand to a new level in the coming time.

