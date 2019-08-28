Meet Indian Male Fashionista – Pappya Gaikwad

Pappya Gaikwad every one now is used to this name. This lad’s journey is a real example for the youngsters. His life journey teaches you to believe in you, your style, your fashion sense and also try things which you like and you can do it with passion than success is the stop for you like Pappya Gaikwad.

Pappya knows how to grow in the 21st century. He has utilized social media with correct use. He started with photography then photo editing. Once he mastered that he started posting his pictures with editings, which got appreciated in the starting by everyone. And now his life has changed gears and its in top speed. Right now he is Indian male fashionista. His every new thing is becoming and trend in India.

In no time Pappya Gaikwad has become the fashion Icon in Maharashtra. Every Maharashtrian proudly follows his style and shares his every post like crazy.

It is so so good to see the young guy from the middle-class family who was not famous even in his society has made his name in entire India and now because of social media his name is becoming brand outside India too.

He is even in touch with many top producers in Marathi films. Well, there is no doubt he has the face, physique and fan following which can make him megastar in Maharashtra.

Marathi industry will be lucky to have him if he thinks to join the film industry. He can be a megastar which can promote Marathi film industry worldwide. He can even join B-town as many south Indian actors had made a name in the past. He is from Maharashtra, he is handsome and has the X-factor to make entire India his fan by joining Bollywood.

We don’t know what will be a decision in the future. After achieving this much, Pappya Gaikwad might be thinking to take this to the next level as he is young and he has lots of time to make it bigger in life.

Here’s wishing Indian male fashionista Pappya Gaikwad all the best and we want to see his name in world’s top influencers of 21st century.

