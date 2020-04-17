Meet Palan, a Popular New Face from Rajkot, Gujarat

Meet Palan is an Entrepreneur & Businessman in the city of Rajkot, Gujarat & is a social worker simultaneously. Meet is making headlines shortly after stepping into the Bussiness world and is featured on Yahoo News, Mid-day & various national news portals for his good work. He was recently spotted with team of Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma on the set itself at Film City, Mumbai. Moreover, not just talent & skills, Meet likes to perform social service at NGO’s in his free time, back in his hometown i.e Rajkot.

Mr. Palan is a kind man who organizes various NGO and Charity events at his free time/weekends. He was also on the headline for organising a Charity campaign for needy & disabled daughters for helping them grow themselves by getting educated. Volunteers from Meet Palan’s team has put together a list of verified NGOs, charities and private institutions.

Meet Palan in his city, Rajkot is also supported by various politicians for his charity campaign. Mr. Palan has taken it upon itself to transport & distribute essentials and food for daily wage earners and needy people. He’s someone who inspires people on a day to day basis, be it Business, Lifestyle, Social Work or just keeping up with morals.

