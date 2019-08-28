Meet Real Life Farhan Qureshi of 3 Idiots – Yogendra Chavhan

The classic style can very much be seen in his clean and beautiful images he creates. We are talking about one of inspiring new talent, a man who has a stunning vision as his every click becomes candid. Yogendra Chavhan is a classic young photographer known for his fashion photography.

You won’t believe that Indian photographer can be creative as he is in today;’s time. But don’t get fooled by his simplicity, He is the new name in the photography world.

Yogendra Chavhan is one of the most technically adept fashion photographers of India. He has worked for many brands and celebrities in recent times. And his pictures are also coming in top e-commerce site like Shien.

This mechanical engineer was always passionate about photography. So even after completing his mechanical engineering, he chose photography as a career. It reminds us of the story of 3 Idiots where Madhvan wants photography over his engineering career.

Well, that was a movie, but Yogendra Chavhan did it in real. And guess what he is one of the biggest names in Maharashtra and southern India. He has even made his name count in many cinemas of south and Maharashtra with his photography and video editing.

Yogendra likes to innovate things when he is clicking pictures. He is not a guy who like easy things in life. He innovates with his ideas and tries to click the image, which becomes a lifetime memory for many.

His growing stature in social media is proof of his work. He never gets tired of traveling and all, as he feels it is his love, and when you love something, you never get bored. Photography is life passion and first love too. He has done nothing in life except photography. It is like lenses are his eyes and shutter voice is his voice and beautiful image which comes out is his life. And that life is loved by everyone.

One thing is sure that Yogendra Chavhan is the next big name in the photography world. He is in the ’20s he will grow with his age Yogendra would be more stunning and untouchable, and he will set a milestone for many young ones which will be tough to break.

Comments