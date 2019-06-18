Meet the Bengali Beauty – Natasha Natty

Bengali Beauty’s actual name is Soma Majhi. She’s a model by profession, currently residing in Mumbai.

She loves the City of lights, the city where it all started. She says “Living in Mumbai not only makes you grow in your profession and face some hardships and challenges but also makes you a better human being. There is something magical about India, especially in Mumbai. Here life is in simple things. You can Work in diverse and there is a vast number of feature films, ad films and campaigns shot almost every day. I prefer Bollywood than Hollywood”

She prefers to watch interesting documentary films or to listen to Old Songs, whenever she gets free time. She’s a travel lover and a fitness freak.

Every day she makes sure to exercise in order to stay fit and fabulous.

Her future plans to become an actor in Bollywood. We wish you the manifestation of all your best intentions: peace of mind, lovely heart, strength in your struggle and victory in all your endeavours.