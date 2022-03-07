Mega Pari is a young betting site operating in India since 2019. The legality of the company is confirmed by a Curacao license. Megapari has impressive growth statistics: over 400,000 users are already registered here today. Indians choose this site for its wide selection of disciplines and events.

What about security?

Headquartered on the island of Cyprus, Mega pari operates under an official Curacao license, the number and expiration date of which you can see at the bottom of the site. However, this is not the only reason to trust Megapari:

Withdrawals can only be made to a card or wallet registered personally to the profile owner.

Each user undergoes a mandatory verification on the site.

All information is transmitted through secure channels.

Data encryption is provided using a SSL certificate.

And, of course, the transfer of any user data to third parties is prohibited by the privacy policy.

Creating an account

Registration is the first and obligatory step for every user who wants to make sports betting. The whole process will only take a couple of minutes, just follow the points from these instructions:

Go to the official Megapari website and on the homepage, click on the “Registration” button. Choose a bonus from among the available ones before proceeding to create your profile. Select the registration method. You can use your cell phone number, email address or one-click registration. In the first case the activation of the account is done through a link received in an email. Secondly, you will receive an SMS message with a code. The third option does not require any confirmation, but it is important to keep your password and user name so you do not lose them.

Remember that minors are not allowed to use Megapari services. It is also forbidden to provide untruthful data to the administration. In each of these cases, sooner or later you will be expected to block your account.

Newcomer Bonus

Megapari India offers all new customers a surcharge on their first deposit of 100% (up to a maximum of Rs. 9,000). How to take part in the promotion:

Register.

Go to your profile settings and fill in all the fields with true information.

Deposit between Rs. 90 and 9,000 into your game account.

Once the deposit is approved, you will have gift funds in your bonus balance. To withdraw the money, you need to start making “Parlay” selections of 3+ events (with a minimum ratio of 1.4 each) and make a turnover of 5 times the amount of your bonus. The player has 90 days from the moment the bonus is activated to withdraw.

Betting opportunities

Megapari bet offers dozens of sports disciplines and over a thousand events daily. Of course, the betting site has provided for the availability of sports relevant to India, such as cricket and horse racing. But there are many other options as well:

Soccer.

Volleyball.

Badminton.

Tennis.

Hockey and so on.

At least 5 betting options are offered for each event, so everyone will be able to choose the outcome of their choice.

Other Entertainment

Megapari betting site also offers bets on cyber sports, which is rapidly increasing in popularity around the world. Make predictions on:

Age of Empires 2.

Call of Duty.

CS: GO.

Apex Legends.

Dota 2 and other disciplines.

Betting site offers a quality section “Casino”, which includes hundreds of slots from renowned providers such as Quickspin, Playson and NetEnt. Do not want to play the slots? Try your luck at lotteries or table games. For the most gambling atmosphere on the platform, there is a live section, where the game is controlled by real croupiers. Watch their actions through the built-in video player. By the way, the GSF in this case, almost or completely does not affect the results of games.

Transaction methods

Megapari offers not only to use rupee as game currency, but also to choose convenient payment methods for your region of residence. They can be generally divided into 3 groups:

Cryptocurrency wallets – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero, Litecoin and others.

Bank cards – MasterCard, VISA.

Electronic wallets – MuchBetter, Skrill, EcoPayz, Neteller, GPay and others.

Deposits are processed instantly, but cashouts require an average wait of 15 minutes (depends on the selected financial instrument).

Withdrawal of funds is available only after verification. It is not difficult to pass it: indicate in your profile all the required personal data, identify your phone number and e-mail and send to the technical service scans (photos) of the document proving your identity.

How to contact support

Megapari customer support is available 24/7. The easiest way to ask a question is to use the live chat on the website. However, if you wish, you can write an email to one of the listed mailboxes:

For security questions – security@megapari.com.

For technical questions – support@megapari.com.

We wish you good luck with the game!

