Megapari India Review – Reliable Bookmaker

Despite the fact that Megapari is a relatively young bookmaker, nevertheless, he was able to attract more than 400 thousand customers from all over the world. In a short time Megapari has managed to become one of the best sports betting sites in India. Here, players will receive an individual approach and a high level of service, as well as all customers are guaranteed both security and confidentiality. Our review of Megapari will tell you about this and many other things in more detail.

Megapari Official Website

The first impression of the Megapari site is that it is modern and convenient. Dark tones prevail in the design, red and blue elements stand out favorably against a black background. The layout of the sections on the main page is familiar to experienced bettors and gamblers. Information about bonuses and promotions flashes on the central banner, under the advertising banner there is a list of all the main live events, on the left there is a list of sports, and on the right there is a coupon and current offers.

In the upper panel of the site in the right corner, you can configure the time zone, coefficient format and language, as well as the registration and account login buttons are located here. And the upper left corner is the place where you can check payment options, statistics and results, as well as request a bonus for registration.

Also on the top panel are all the main sections of the site: Line, Live, Toto, Esports, Promo, Casino, Live Casino, Poker, Bingo, Megagames.

The site has been translated into more than 60 languages, which provides the convenience of the game to almost all visitors from anywhere in the world, including India. Megapari also offers an equally impressive list of currencies, which is also important for a comfortable game.

Registration in Megapari

In order to place bets and have access to all the functions of the Megapari website, you need to register. The registration process is simple and does not cause any problems. First you need to click on the “Register” button, which is located in the upper right corner and is highlighted in red for convenience. There are two available ways to register, let’s look at each of them.

By phone. This is a simple and fast way to register, in which you only need to fill in a few fields. You need to specify a mobile phone number and select the currency of the gaming account, you can also enter a promo code, if available. After that, you need to click “Send SMS”, and enter the confirmation code received on the phone in the appropriate field. Then it remains only to confirm your agreement with the rules and privacy policy of the company, as well as your age of majority, and then click “Register”.

By E-mail. This method of registration may take a little longer, but everything is simple and uncomplicated here. You will be required to choose the country and city of residence, the currency of the gaming account, as well as fill in some personal data: full name, mobile phone number, email address, and come up with a password. In the received email you will find a link by clicking on which you will confirm the registration.

Line

The bookmaker offers a pretty good painting for various events. The most impressive list is presented for significant and major sports tournaments. Here, in addition to the standard victory bet, there are many options for additional bets: Asian and European handicaps and totals, the exact score, even / odd, which team will score the first goal, as well as the authors of goals, red and yellow cards, etc.

Nowadays, the ability to place bets in real time is an integral part of all online bookmakers, including Megapari. It is extremely exciting to make a bet by watching the course of the game live with the help of a live video broadcast. And it also allows the bettor to quickly navigate through the course of the game and make a successful bet.

The Live section in Megapari covers almost all popular sports, such as: football, tennis, hockey, basketball, volleyball and baseball. However, this is not the whole list, live bets can be made on card games such as poker, baccarat, fool and others. Also, a huge number of different esports competitions are available in live modes.

Megapari Casino

Megapari offers a wide selection of video slots, table and card games, and fans of bingo, keno and scratch cards are not deprived of attention. For convenience, there are many filters on the site that will help you quickly find the right game. Using these filters, you can sort games based on variety, popularity, novelty, and vendor. You can also add the game you like to the Favorites section, and you can find a game that you previously played in the Recent section.

Live Casino is presented as a separate section on the website. Thanks to the support of numerous software developers, the live casino has almost all types of games: from roulette, poker, baccarat, blackjack to sik bo and monopoly. Few online casinos manage to cover such a wide range of games. These games take place in real time, and each has its own dealer with whom you can chat live.

