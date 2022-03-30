The bookmaker Melbet has been operating worldwide for more than a decade. Now betting has become very popular, and there are even more new bettors in Bangladesh. Therefore, I would like to share with you my review on a bookmaker like Melbet. The bookmaker has completely translated its website and app into the Bengali language, and also any user can freely make currency manipulations using native currency BDT.

In addition, the bookmaker holds the best betting license from the Curacao Gaming Commission (No. 8048/JAZ). The authorities in Bangladesh fully approve the bookmaker, making Melbet in BD completely legal.

If you’re not already interested, Melbet is giving every new customer an impressive bonus of +100% on their deposit and up to 13 000 BDT! This bonus is only available to newcomers, and you’ll also be able to use Bangladesh’s most popular payment systems such as Visa, Skrill, Perfect Money and more. To keep up to date with all the interesting stuff, please read the review to the end.

Melbet Welcome Bonus

Let’s find out how you can get this coveted bonus from Melbet and how does the bonus work? Let’s say you deposit 200 BDT, and then you’ll get a bonus of 400 BDT. In that case, if you deposit 13 000 BDT, you will get respectively 26 000 BDT! I have made a special instruction on how to get it:

Register on Melbet. Go to Melbet’s official website. At the top of the page, you will see the registration button and click on it. In the registration menu, there will be four options, then choose the one that is more convenient for you and go through the whole registration. Make your First Deposit. When you sign in to your account, you can see the button “Deposits” go to it, and you will see a table with the various payment systems, choose the one that is most convenient for you. Enter the Deposit Amount. When you have made your selection, in order to receive your bonus, enter a minimum amount of 120 BDT and a maximum of 13 000 BDT and then click “Deposit now”.

In order for you to withdraw your bonus money, you will need to wager it, which is very easy. You will need to bet on sports at odds of 1.4 or higher, and the bonus amount must also be multiplied by a factor of 5.

Melbet App for Android and iOS

The bookmaker has a personal app that allows the bettor to bet anywhere and anytime. With the app, you don’t have to sit at your computer and wait for the match to start and place a bet. The app has many features and functions that make betting a great pastime. If you want to install it, you’ll need an iOS and Android device. Go to the official Melbet Bangladesh, where you will be able to see at the bottom the item with the bookmaker’s mobile apps. On the open page, you will be able to choose the application for your device and immediately download and install it.

Account Registration

In order to place bets or play at the online casino, you must register because without doing so, you will not be able to make withdrawals of your winnings, and you will not have access to live match broadcasts. If you want to register on the Melbet website or on the Melbet app, please follow the instructions below:

Start registering. The first thing you should do is go to Melbet’s website or sign up on the app, and then you will see a red signup button and click on it. You will start the registration process, and then you will have a few registration options to choose from. Enter information. Once you have chosen a registration method, enter all the information you will be asked for, from email, mobile number, and making up your password, and after you have filled it all in, press the yellow “Register” button at the end. Confirm registration. At this point, you will receive a registration confirmation code by email or SMS, enter it into the special window, and the creation of an account will be completed.

However, remember, you must be over 18 years old and a citizen of Bangladesh, and if you are under that age and want to give incorrect information, your account can be blocked for non-compliance with the rules.

Verdict

So, to sum up, the bookmaker office is very welcoming to all new users from Bangladesh, and you can quickly and for free create an account and start enjoying betting on any available disciplines. Melbet also has a great legal online casino. I myself like to spend my evenings playing slot machines sometimes. So I recommend Melbet Bangladesh to you as a great bookmaker for newcomers from Bangladesh.

Comments